Old rivals Alycia Baumgardner and Christina Linardatou battle it out in the main event at Masonic Temple in Detroit, MI on Saturday, July 15. The contest features American undisputed super featherweight champion, making the first defense of her title against former two-time world champion of Dominican Republic. The pair squares off in the scheduled for 10 rounds championship bout live stream on DAZN. Several tickets for the event are still currently available for purchase.

The date when Alycia Baumgardner vs Christina Linardatou 2 airs live in the UK and Australia is Sunday, July 16.

Linardatou defeated Baumgardner by split decision after eight rounds of their first fight in July 2018 in Louisville, Kentucky.

In her previous outing in February in New York, Alycia Baumgardner (14-1, 7 KOs) landed the undisputed 130-pound title, when she defeated Elhem Mekhaled by unanimous decision. With the win the 29-year-old native of Fremont, Ohio retained her unified WBC, IBF and WBO belts and claim the WBA strap.

Christina Linardatou (14-2, 6 KOs) won her previous bout in June 2022 in Kavala, Greece by unanimous decision against Aleksandra Vujovic. With the victory, the 35-year-old former two-time WBO junior welterweight champion of Santiago de los Caballeros, Dominican Republic secured her second win in a row.

Baumgardner vs Linardatou 2 tickets

Alycia Baumgardner vs Christina Linardatou 2 tickets to witness all the action at Masonic Temple in Detroit, MI on Saturday, July 15 are on sale.

Baumgardner vs Linardatou 2 tickets can be purchased through TicketNetwork, TicketSmarter and Vivid Seats.

How to watch Alycia Baumgardner vs Christina Linardatou 2 in USA

Boxing fans in the United States can watch Alycia Baumgardner vs Christina Linardatou 2 live stream on DAZN. The date is Saturday, July 15. The start time is scheduled for 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 11 pm ET / 8 pm PT.

How to watch Alycia Baumgardner vs Christina Linardatou 2 in UK & Australia

Boxing fans in the UK and Australia can watch Alycia Baumgardner vs Christina Linardatou 2 live stream on DAZN. The date is Sunday, July 16. The start time is scheduled for 1 am BST and 10 am AEST, respectively.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 4 am BST / 1 pm AEST.

Baumgardner vs Linardatou 2 undercard

In the 10-round co-main event, the 2020 Olympic Gold medalist Andy Cruz of Matanzas, Cuba makes his pro boxing debut against Juan Carlos Burgos (35-7-3 21 KOs) of Tijuana, Mexico. The pair battles it out for the IBF International lightweight title.

Among Baumgardner vs Linardatou 2 undercard bouts, Jermaine Franklin (21-2, 14 KOs) of Saginaw, Michigan is looking to rebound from a pair of defeats, when he faces his fellow-American Junior Anthony Wright (20-4-1, 17 KOs) of Evanston, Illinois, who won two of his previous bouts. The contest is scheduled for 10 rounds at heavyweight.

Plus, unbeaten Marc Castro (10-0, 7 KOs) of Fresno, California faces Las Vegas-based Gonzalo Fuenzalida (12-2, 3 KOs) of Santiago de Chile, Chile in a ten-rounder at lightweight. As well, the native of Detroit, Michigan JaRico O’Quinn (15-1-1, 8 KOs) meets Carlos Mujica (8-2, 2 KOs) of Las Vegas, NV by way of Caracas, Venezuela in an eight-rounder at super bantamweight.

In addition, Detroit, MI-born Jermarco Holloway (5-0, 2 KOs) goes up against Angelo Snow (9-4, 6 KOs) of Toledo, Ohio in a six-rounder at welterweight. Rounding out the card, Cameran Pankey (7-0, 4 KOs) of Pontiac, Michigan and Kansas City-based Misael Reyes of Ciudad Juarez, Chihuahua, Mexico duel in a six-rounder at featherweight.

Baumgardner vs Linardatou 2 fight card

The current Baumgardner vs Linardatou 2 fight card looks as the following: