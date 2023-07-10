Subscribe
Anthony Joshua vs Dillian Whyte 2 press conference

Anthony Joshua faces old rival Dillian Whyte in rematch at The O2 Arena in London

Old rivals Anthony Joshua and Dillian Whyte square off in the rematch at The O2 Arena in London, England on Saturday, August 12. The contest pits British former two-time unified heavyweight champion against former world title challenger of Jamaica. Ahead of their 12-round bout, the fighters host the pre-fight press conference.

Boxing fans can watch Joshua vs Whyte 2 live stream on DAZN.

Joshua and Whyte previously met twice. Whyte defeated Joshua by points after three rounds of their amateur bout in 2009. Joshua came out on top in 2015, when he stopped Whyte in the seventh round and claimed the vacant British heavyweight belt.

Watford, Hertfordshire’s 33-year-old former two-time unified WBA, WBO and IBF heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua (25-3, 22 KOs) last fought in April when he earned a unanimous decision against Jermaine Franklin and rebounded from a pair of defeats against reigning champion Oleksandr Usyk. Port Antonio, Portland’s 35-year-old Dillian Whyte (29-3, 19 KOs) won his previous bout in November 2022 by majority decision against Franklin, after he was stopped in the sixth round by current WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury.

In Australia, Anthony Joshua vs Dillian Whyte 2 airs live on Sunday, August 13.

