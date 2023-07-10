Frank Martin and Artem Harutyunyan battle it out in the main event at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on Saturday, July 15. The 12-round contest pits Detroit, MI-born undefeated contender against Germany-based unbeaten 2016 Olympic bronze medalist of Yerevan, Armenia, who makes his US debut. The pair squares off in the WBC lightweight title eliminator live on Showtime. Several tickets for the event are still currently available for purchase.

The date when Frank Martin vs Artem Harutyunyan airs live in the UK and Australia is Sunday, July 16.

28-year-old Frank Martin (17-0, 12 KOs) won his previous bout last December by unanimous decision against Michel Rivera. 32-year-old Artem Harutyunyan (12-0, 7 KOs) was in action in June 2022 when he scored a unanimous decision against Humberto Galindo.

The 12-round co-main event features future Hall of Famer Nonito Donaire (42-7, 28 KOs) of Talibon, Philippines and Mexico’s Alexandro Santiago (27-3-5, 14 KOs) of Tijuana, Baja California. The pair battles it out for the vacant WBC bantamweight title.

In the telecast-opener, Elvis Rodriguez (14-1-1, 12 KOs) of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic goes up against former world champion Viktor Postol (31-4, 12 KOs) of Velyka Dymerka, Ukraine. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at super lightweight.

Martin vs Harutyunyan tickets

Frank Martin vs Artem Harutyunyan tickets to witness all the action on Saturday, July 15 at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas are on sale.

Martin vs Harutyunyan tickets can be purchased via TicketNetwork, TicketSmarter and Vivid Seats.

How to watch Frank Martin vs Artem Harutyunyan in USA

Boxing fans the United States can watch Frank Martin vs Artem Harutyunyan live stream on Showtime, which is available as part of a bundled offering with Paramount+. The date is Saturday, July 15. The start time is scheduled for 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ring walks at approximately midnight ET / 9 pm PT.

How to watch Frank Martin vs Artem Harutyunyan in UK, Australia & other countries

Frank Martin vs Artem Harutyunyan live stream information for the UK and Australia is yet to be confirmed. The date is Sunday, July 16. The start time is scheduled for 3 am BST and 12 pm AEST, respectively.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ring walks at approximately 5 am BST / 2 pm AEST.

Boxing fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Martin vs Harutyunyan from practically anywhere.

Martin vs Harutyunyan undercard

Among the bouts featured on Martin vs Harutyunyan undercard, undefeated Freudis Rojas (10-0, 10 KOs) of Las Vegas, Nevada faces Diego Santiago Sanchez (19-2, 16 KOs) of San Diego, California by way of Tijuana, Baja California in a ten-rounder at welterweight. As well, unbeaten Quinton Randall (12-0-1, 3 KOs) of Houston, Texas takes on Willie Jones (9-2, 6 KOs) of Chapel Hill, North Carolina in an eight-rounder at welterweight.

Plus, Justin Cardona (8-1, 4 KOs) of Salinas, California meets Jose Perez (11-1-2, 5 KOs) of Gardena, California in an eight-rounder at super lightweight. In addition, Anthony Cuba (5-0-2, 3 KOs) of Los Angeles duels fellow-Californian Angel Rebollar (6-2, 3 KOs) in a six-rounder at lightweight. Rounding out the card, Alex Holley of New Orleans, Louisiana is expected to make his pro boxing debut in a four-rounder at welterweight against a to be announced opponent.

Martin vs Harutyunyan Fight Week schedule of events

A series of events has been scheduled for Martin vs Harutyunyan Fight Week leading to the date when the fighters meet inside the boxing ring. The list of events can be found below. Date and time are local (PT).

Thursday, July 13

The final Martin vs Harutyunyan pre-fight press conference is held on Thursday, July 13 at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas – Gracia 3. The start time is 1 pm. Live stream is available on Showtime Sports and Premier Boxing Champions channels on YouTube.

Friday, July 14

The official Martin vs Harutyunyan weigh-in ceremony is conducted on Friday, July 14 at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas – Gracia 3. The start time is 1 pm. Live stream is available on Showtime Sports and Premier Boxing Champions channels on YouTube.

Saturday, July 15

Martin vs Harutyunyan fight date is Saturday, July 15. The location is The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. Doors open at 4 pm. First fight time forthcoming. Martin vs Harutyunyan telecast on Showtime begins at 7 pm.

Martin vs Harutyunyan fight card

The current Martin vs Harutyunyan fight card looks as the following:

Main card

Frank Martin vs. Artem Harutyunyan, 10 rounds, lightweight – WBC lightweight title eliminator

Nonito Donaire vs. Alexandro Santiago, 12 rounds, bantamweight – vacant WBC bantamweight title

Elvis Rodriguez vs. Viktor Postol, 10 rounds, super lightweight

Undercard