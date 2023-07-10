Spence vs Crawford: All Access 1 – Full Episode

Errol Spence Jr and Terence Crawford go head to head in a long-awaited showdown at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, July 29. The pair battles it out for the first in history undisputed 147-pound title. Boxing fans in the United States can watch the fight live on Showtime PPV.

All Access: Spence vs Crawford goes behind the scenes with the undefeated welterweight champions as they prepare for their highly anticipated clash.

Undefeated 33-year-old Errol Spence Jr (28-0, 22 KOs) of Long Island, New York brings to the ring his unified WBC, WBA and IBF welterweight belts.

Unbeaten 35-year-old former undisputed super lightweight champion Terence Crawford (39-0, 30 KOs) of Omaha, Nebraska is a long reigning WBO 147-pound king.

In Australia, Spence vs Crawford airs on Sunday, July 30 live on Main Event on Kayo.