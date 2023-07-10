UFC Vegas 77 fight card airs live on ESPN+ from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, July 15. The main event is a five-round women’s bantamweight bout between Holly Holm and Mayra Bueno Silva.

No. 3-ranked former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Holly Holm (15-6) is looking for her second win in a row. In her previous bout in March, the 41-year-old native of Albuquerque, New Mexico defeated Yana Santos by unanimous decision.

Mayra Bueno Silva (10-2-1) of Uberlandia, Brazil won three of her previous bouts. The 31-year-old No. 10-ranked contender last fought in February when she submitted Lina Lansberg in the second round.

The co-main event is a middleweight bout between Albert Duraev (16-4) and Junyong Park (16-5) of Korea. Also on the main card, Walt Harris (13-10) meets his fellow-American Josh Parisian (15-6) at heavyweight.

Plus, Norma Dumont (9-2) of Brazil takes on Chelsea Chandler (5-1) of the United States at women’s featherweight. In addition, Ottman Azaitar (13-1) of Morocco faces Francisco Prado (11-1) of Argentina and Nazim Sadykhov (8-1) of Azerbaijan fights Terrance McKinney (13-5) of the United States at lightweight.

On the top of prelims, Tucker Lutz (12-3) of the United States goes up against Melsik Baghdasaryan (7-2) of Armenia at featherweight. Among other bouts, Viktoriia Dudakova (6-0) squares off against Istela Nunes (6-4) of Brazil at women’s strawweight, Austin Lingo (9-2) of the United States faces off Melquizael Costa (19-6) of Brazil at featherweight and Evan Elder (7-2) of the United States duels Genaro Valdez (10-2) of Mexico at lightweight.

In addition, Tyson Nam (21-13) of the United States and Azat Maksum (16-0) of Kazakhstan battle it out at flyweight. As well, Alexander Munoz (6-2) and Carl Deaton (17-6) meet in an all-American clash at lightweight. Rounding out the card, Ashlee Evans-Smith (6-5) of the United States makes her Octagon return against Ailin Perez (7-2) of Argentina at women’s bantamweight.

In Australia, UFC Vegas 77: Holm vs Bueno Silva airs live on Sunday, July 16.

