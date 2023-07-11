UFC 291 airs live on pay-per-view from Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah on Saturday, July 29. In the main event, American former interim lightweight champions Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje square off in the rematch. The pair battles it out for the symbolic “Baddest Mother F***er” title live on ESPN+ PPV.

In Australia, UFC 291: Poirier vs Gaethje 2 airs on Sunday, July 30 live on Main Event on Kayo.

Poirier (29-7, 1 NC) of Lafayette, Louisiana and Gaethje (24-4) of Safford, Arizona first met in April 2018 in Glendale, Arizona. “The Diamond” stopped “The Highlight” in the fourth round of their main event bout that earned “Fight of the Night” honors.

In the UFC 291 co-main event, former light heavyweight champion and No. 3 ranked contender Jan Blachowicz (29-9-1) of Poland faces former middleweight champion Alex Pereira (7-2) of Brazil, who makes his 205-pound debut.

Tickets for the event can be purchased via TicketNetwork, TicketSmarter and Vivid Seats.