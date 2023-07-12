Robeisy Ramirez primed for title defense against Satoshi Shimizu

WBO featherweight champion Robeisy Ramirez defends his world title against Satoshi Shimizu on Tuesday, July 25 at Ariake Arena in Tokyo. The pair squares off in the co-feature to Stephen Fulton’s unified WBC and WBO super bantamweight titles defense against Naoya Inoue. Boxing fans in the United States can watch the fights live stream on ESPN+.

In Australia, the event airs live on Main Event on Kayo.

Robeisy “El Tren” Ramirez (12-1, 7 KOs), a two-time Olympic gold medalist, took the fast track to becoming a world champion. In 2022, the 29-year-old stopped Irish veteran Eric Donovan in February, starched then-unbeaten contender Abraham Nova in June, and defeated Jose Matias Romero via ninth-round TKO in October. He defeated former world champ Isaac Dogboe on April 1 to capture the vacant WBO featherweight crown.

Shimizu (11-1, 10 KOs) is a 37-year-old southpaw making his first attempt at a world title. The two-time Olympian and 2012 bronze medalist is coming off a second-round stoppage win over Landy Cris Leon last December.

‘Get ready for another great show from El Tren’

Ramirez, who trains in Las Vegas with Ismael Salas, will now finish training camp in Japan. Following a recent training session, this is what he had to say about his first world title defense:

“Just a few months ago, I fulfilled my cherished goal of becoming world featherweight champion. The time has now come for the first defense of my title, and I couldn’t be happier or more honored for it to be in Tokyo, Japan, in front of a sold-out arena and as chief support to the much-anticipated unification clash between Fulton and Inoue.”

Robeisy Ramirez | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Robeisy Ramirez | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Robeisy Ramirez | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Robeisy Ramirez | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Robeisy Ramirez | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Robeisy Ramirez | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Robeisy Ramirez | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Robeisy Ramirez | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Robeisy Ramirez | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

“Becoming world champion was a big leap in my quest to be considered the world’s top featherweight and eventually becoming a consensus pound-for-pound fighter. My battle against the tough and experienced Shimizu will be another important stop in my journey.”

“I’m looking forward not only to the fight, but also experiencing all that this beautiful country has to offer with its passionate boxing fans, it’s vibrant culture and rich history, among so many other things. See you all at the Ariake Arena on July 25, and get ready for another great show from El Tren!”

Robeisy Ramirez | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Robeisy Ramirez | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Robeisy Ramirez | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Robeisy Ramirez | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Robeisy Ramirez | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Robeisy Ramirez | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Robeisy Ramirez | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Robeisy Ramirez | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

In the main event, undefeated Stephen Fulton (21-0, 8 KOs) makes the second defense of his unified WBC and WBO super bantamweight belts against unbeaten three-division world champion and former undisputed bantamweight king Naoya Inoue (24-0, 21 KOs).

Get Fulton vs Inoue full fight card and start time.