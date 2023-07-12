Subscribe
HomePress Release

UFC champion Jon Jones comes to Australia

'Bones' visits Sydney, Melbourne, Perth & Brisbane

MMANewsPress ReleaseUFC
Newswire

UFC’s world heavyweight champ Jon “Bones” Jones is giving 2 flights and tickets away to his next world title fight to one person attending his meet & greet or training session in Sydney on Friday 4th August, Melbourne on Saturday 5th August, Perth on Wednesday 9th August or Brisbane on Thursday 10th August.

Tickets from Eventbrite.

UFC President Dana White calls Jones the greatest mixed martial arts fighter of all time and announced that Jones will fight Stipe Miocic for the heavyweight championship of the world to headline UFC 295 at Madison Square Garden on Saturday 11th November.

Across Australia Jon “Bones” Jones will be taking part in Meet and Greets and photos with fans, as well as, exclusive group training sessions. Fight fans will have the opportunity to pose with Jon “Bones” and his UFC heavyweight championship belt. He’s won 14 championship fights and superstar Tom Brady says Jon Jones is the GOAT, the Greatest Of All Time!

Jon Jones event schedule in Australia

  • Sydney – Friday, August 4
  • Melbourne – Saturday, August 5
  • Perth – Wednesday, August 9
  • Brisbane – Thursday, August 10

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming, pay-per-view, ticketing or VPN platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Comments

Related Posts

Latest News

Load more
Get the Disney Bundle - The ultimate streaming trio

Upcoming Events

Upcoming Events

Events

View all
Stream live sports and exclusive originals on ESPN+. Sign up now!

Leave a Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Who you got? Zuckerberg vs. Musk
Stream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original Shows
Watch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite Devices
Live & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Paramount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live News
Kayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-Demand

Got a tip?

We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.

Send a tip

Newsletter

Get top stories directly in your inbox.

© 2023 Fightmag, ISSN 2652-5097.