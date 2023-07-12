UFC champion Jon Jones comes to Australia

UFC’s world heavyweight champ Jon “Bones” Jones is giving 2 flights and tickets away to his next world title fight to one person attending his meet & greet or training session in Sydney on Friday 4th August, Melbourne on Saturday 5th August, Perth on Wednesday 9th August or Brisbane on Thursday 10th August.

Tickets from Eventbrite.

UFC President Dana White calls Jones the greatest mixed martial arts fighter of all time and announced that Jones will fight Stipe Miocic for the heavyweight championship of the world to headline UFC 295 at Madison Square Garden on Saturday 11th November.

Across Australia Jon “Bones” Jones will be taking part in Meet and Greets and photos with fans, as well as, exclusive group training sessions. Fight fans will have the opportunity to pose with Jon “Bones” and his UFC heavyweight championship belt. He’s won 14 championship fights and superstar Tom Brady says Jon Jones is the GOAT, the Greatest Of All Time!

Jon Jones event schedule in Australia