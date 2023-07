UFC Fight Night: Holm vs Bueno Silva aka UFC Vegas 77 airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, July 15.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, July 16.

In the five-round main event, No. 3-ranked former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Holly Holm (15-6) of the United States faces No. 10-ranked contender Mayra Bueno Silva (10-2-1) of Brazil. In the co-main event, Albert Duraev (16-4) takes on Junyong Park (16-5) of Korea at middleweight.

Also on the card, Chelsea Chandler (5-1) of the United States goes up against Norma Dumont (9-2) of Brazil at women’s featherweight. As well, Francisco Prado (11-1) of Argentina squares off against Ottman Azaitar (13-1) of Morocco at lightweight. Plus, Terrance McKinney (13-5) of the United States battles it out against Nazim Sadykhov (8-1) of Azerbaijan also at lightweight. The full lineup can be found below.

UFC Vegas 77: Holm vs Bueno Silva start time in USA

MMA fans in the United States can watch UFC Vegas 77: Holm vs Bueno Silva live stream on ESPN+. The date is Saturday, July 15. The main card start time is scheduled for 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT. The preliminary card begins at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT.

UFC Vegas 77 Australia time, Holm vs Bueno Silva

MMA fans in Australia can watch UFC Vegas 77: Holm vs Bueno Silva live stream on UFC Fight Pass. The date is Sunday, July 16. The main card start time is scheduled for 12 pm AEST. The preliminary card begins at 9 am AEST.

MMA fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream UFC Vegas 77: Holm vs Bueno Silva from practically anywhere.

UFC Vegas 77 fight card

The full UFC Vegas 77: Holm vs Bueno Silva fight card looks as the following:

Main card

Holly Holm vs. Mayra Bueno Silva

Albert Duraev vs. Park Jun-yong

Walt Harris vs. Josh Parisian

Norma Dumont vs. Chelsea Chandler

Ottman Azaitar vs. Francisco Prado

Nazim Sadykhov vs. Terrance McKinney

Preliminary card