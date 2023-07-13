Subscribe
Alycia Baumgardner vs Christina Linardatou 2 final pre-fight press conference

Baumgardner defends undisputed super featherweight title against Linardatou in Detroit

Alycia Baumgardner and Christina Linardatou battle it out live on DAZN from Masonic Temple in Detroit, MI on Saturday, July 15. Two days before the event, the fighters host the final pre-fight press conference, preview their bout and go face to face.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, July 16.

The contest features Baumgardner (14-1, 7 KOs), American undisputed super featherweight champion, making the first defense of her title against Linardatou (14-2, 6 KOs), former two-time world champion of the Dominican Republic. The bout is scheduled for ten rounds.

The pair meets for the second time. In their first fight in July 2018, Linardatou defeated Baumgardner by split decision.

In the co-main event, Cuba’s 2020 Olympic Gold medalist Andy Cruz makes his pro boxing debut against Mexico’s Juan Carlos Burgos (35-7-3 21 KOs) with the IBF International lightweight title at stake. The bout is scheduled for ten rounds.

Among other bouts, Jermaine Franklin (21-2, 14 KOs) takes on Junior Anthony Wright (20-4-1, 17 KOs) in a ten-rounder at heavyweight and Marc Castro (10-0, 7 KOs) faces Gonzalo Fuenzalida (12-2, 3 KOs) in a ten-rounder at lightweight. Plus, JaRico O’Quinn (15-1-1, 8 KOs) goes up against Carlos Mujica (8-2, 2 KOs) in an eight-rounder at super bantamweight.

Get Baumgardner vs Linardatou 2 full fight card and start time.

