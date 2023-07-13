Errol Spence Jr and Terence Crawford square off at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, July 29. Undefeated boxing world champions battle it out for the first in history undisputed welterweight title. Ahead of their 12-round clash live on Showtime PPV, the fighters hosted a virtual press conference and previewed their bout.

In Australia, Spence vs Crawford airs on Sunday, July 30 live on Main Event on Kayo.

Undefeated Errol Spence Jr (28-0, 22 KOs) brings to the ring his unified WBC, WBA and IBF welterweight belts. In his previous bout in Arlington, Texas in April 2022, the 33-year-old native of Long Island, New York claimed the WBA belt against former champion Yordenis Ugas via tenth-round TKO and retained his WBC and IBF straps.

Unbeaten Terence Crawford (39-0, 30 KOs) is a long reigning WBO 147-pound king. Battling it out in front of his hometown crowd in December 2022, the 35-year-old former undisputed super lightweight champion of Omaha, Nebraska stopped David Avanesyan in the sixth round and retained his belt.

Spence and Crawford vie to become the first undisputed welterweight champion in the four-belt era. The winner will likely emerge as the sport’s No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter.

Here is what the fighters had to say:

Errol Spence Jr: There’s no backing down for either one of us. Me and Terence put together is just a recipe for a great fight

“There’s no backing down for either one of us. Me and Terence put together is just a recipe for a great fight. We both come to win and now we have everything on the line. I know we’re gonna put on a great performance.

“I came out here to Las Vegas three weeks early to train and acclimate. We’ve been 100% focused and training hard. We’re going over the game plan and making sure we’re on point and not leaving any stone unturned. This is a legacy fight and a fight people are gonna talk about for a long time.

“This fight does a lot for the sport of boxing. I hope a lot of the best fighters are ready to face each other. This is an old school fight with the two best fighters in the world. It’s rare that you get that. We’re two old school fighters who are going to go in there and give it their all.

“This fight boils down to grit, determination and focus. It’s about who’s body and mind can withstand the most punishment, but also make it through different highs and lows of the fight. Whoever can impose their style on their opponent will win the fight.

“There have been fighters way more gifted than Terence who have lost in boxing. They can say what they want about him, but I know my capabilities. I know my mindset when I step into the ring. I believe that I can beat any fighter.

“Everyone in Derrick James’ gym pushes each other. Even if it’s indirectly. We watch each other work and naturally you’re gonna try to work a little harder and make sure you’re really working, because another top fighter is watching you and trying to see how you work. We’re feeding off each other and Derrick does a great job giving us all our own time slot.

“The level of opposition you face definitely matters. I’ve fought guys at the top when they really had something to lose. But once we get in the ring, it’s really all about abilities. It’s about dictating the pace and implementing the game plan.

“I didn’t want to risk anything that would jeopardize this fight. I was willing to sacrifice to wait on Terence. Everyone knows the magnitude of this fight and what this means for our legacy. I put the ego to the side.”

Terence Crawford: This fight puts a stamp on everything that I’ve accomplished in this sport… This is the fight that boxing needs

“This fight puts a stamp on everything that I’ve accomplished in this sport. People have tried to discredit me for this and that and have been calling for this fight. This solidifies everything. This is the fight that boxing needs.

“Training camp is going great and not much has changed. We’re firm believers in if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.’ So we’ve been steady.

“This fight boils down to who prepared the best and then on fight night, who’s on their A+ game. That’s what it comes down to.

“I’m not focusing on a potential rematch. I plan on winning the first match. The rematch is not in my mind. I’m focused on the job at hand right now.

“I’m not worried about any size difference. Look at Jeff Horn and Shawn Porter. Even Jose Benavidez Jr. was a big welterweight. This is nothing new. I was always the smaller guy, even when I was fighting at 140-pounds. The bigger they are, the harder they fall.

“Everyone Errol faced had a loss and had something already taken from them. He faced guys who already knew how to lose. I take a fighters’ belt and their ‘0′. Those fighters are never the same after that face me.

“The objective is always to get the win first and foremost. But if you’ve followed our careers, you know that Errol and I are always in exciting fights. There’s no doubt in my mind that this fight will be more of the same.

“With the magnitude and the stage and just everything that’s surrounding this fight, yes I needed Errol. But legacy-wise, I had already accomplished a lot and was already a Hall of Famer. This win is the cherry on top for me.

“Errol and I got on the phone to get the biggest fight in boxing made. We both understood the assignment and had the same goals and dreams in mind. We came together to make sure we were both mature enough to get the fight made.”

