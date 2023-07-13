Subscribe
Frank Martin vs Artem Harutyunyan final pre-fight press conference

Martin vs Harutyunyan: 12-round WBC lightweight title eliminator

Frank Martin and Artem Harutyunyan square off live on Showtime from The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on Saturday, July 15. Two days before the event, the fighters host the final pre-fight press conference, preview their bout and go face to face.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, July 16.

The contest features undefeated Martin (17-0, 12 KOs) of Detroit, Michigan up against unbeaten 2016 Olympic bronze medalist Harutyunyan (12-0, 7 KOs) of Yerevan, Armenia, making his US debut. The pair battles it out in the WBC lightweight title eliminator. The bout is scheduled for twelve rounds.

In the co-main event, the Dominican Republic’s Elvis Rodriguez (14-1-1, 12 KOs) faces Ukraine’s former world champion Viktor Postol (31-4, 12 KOs). The bout is scheduled for ten rounds at super lightweight.

In the telecast-opener, undefeated Freudis Rojas (10-0, 10 KOs) of Las Vegas, Nevada takes on Diego Santiago Sanchez (19-2, 16 KOs) of San Diego, California by way of Tijuana, Baja California. The bout is scheduled for ten rounds at welterweight.

