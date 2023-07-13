Welterweight prospect Freudis Rojas takes on Mexico’s Diego Santiago Sanchez on Saturday, July 15 at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. The pair squares off in the 10-round telecast opener live on Showtime.

In the main event, undefeated top contender Frank Martin and undefeated Olympic bronze medalist Artem Harutyunyan square off in a WBC lightweight title eliminator. In the co-main event, Elvis Rodriguez takes on former world champion Viktor Postol in a 10-rounder at super lightweight.

The previously announced world title fight between Nonito Donaire and Alexandro Santiago is now featured on Spence vs Crawford PPV card on July 29.

Freudis Rojas vs Diego Santiago Sanchez

The 24-year-old Rojas (10-0, 10 KOs), who was already set to face Sanchez in an undercard fight prior to being moved to the telecast, has yet to let an opponent see the final bell since turning pro in January 2021. Rojas’ stellar amateur career included a bronze medal at the 2017 World Amateur Championships and since hitting the pro ranks has not gone past round four. The Las Vegas-native most recently blasted out Gilbert Venegas in the first round of their February clash.

Originally from Tijuana, Mexico and now residing in San Diego, California, Sanchez (19-2, 16 KOs) will compete for the second time stateside on Saturday night when he faces Rojas. The 23-year-old’s only losses have come against then unbeaten fighters Luis Hernandez Ramos in 2019 and Jesus Madueno Angulo in 2021. Sanchez returned to the win column in his last fight, knocking out Daniel Armando Valenzuela in December 2021.

Martin vs Harutyunyan non-televised undercard

The non-televised undercard will see super lightweight Justin Cardona (8-1, 4 KOs) face Angel Barrera (4-1) in an eight-round bout. Plus, lightweight prospect Anthony Cuba (5-0-2, 3 KOs) battles Angel Rebollar (6-2, 3 KOs) in a six-round attraction.

In addition, undefeated welterweight Quinton Randall (12-0-1, 3 KOs) duels Willie Jones (9-2, 6 KOs) in a fight scheduled for eight rounds. Kicking off the action, Dallas-native Alex Holley makes his pro debut in a four-round welterweight contest against Michael De La Cruz (1-2-2).

Martin vs Harutyunyan fight card

The full Martin vs Harutyunyan fight card looks as the following:

Main card

Frank Martin vs. Artem Harutyunyan, 10 rounds, lightweight – WBC lightweight title eliminator

Elvis Rodriguez vs. Viktor Postol, 10 rounds, super lightweight

Freudis Rojas vs. Diego Santiago Sanchez, 10 rounds, welterweight

Undercard

Quinton Randall vs. Willie Jones, 8 rounds, welterweight

Justin Cardona vs. Jose Perez, 8 rounds, super lightweight

Anthony Cuba vs. Angel Rebollar, 6 rounds, lightweight

Alex Holley vs. Michael De La Cruz, 4 rounds, welterweight

In the UK and Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, July 16.