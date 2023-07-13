Nestor Bravo and Will Madera battle it out on the top of Most Valuable Prospects 2 fight card taking place at Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, FL on Friday, August 18. The pair of super lightweights squares off in the scheduled for 10 rounds bout, contested at 140 lbs.

Most Valuable Prospects 2 airs live stream on DAZN.

Nestor Bravo (21-0, 15 KOs) was in action in February when he faced Jair Valtierra in a bout that ended in No Decision. Before that, the undefeated 29-year-old of Orlando, Florida by way of Arecibo, Puerto Rico stopped Adrian Yung and Vitor Jones in the seventh and third round, respectively.

Will Madera (17-2-3, 10 KOs) last fought in August 2022 when he dropped a unanimous decision against Brandun Lee. Prior to that, the 32-year-old Puerto Rican super lightweight out of Albany, NY defeated Jamshidbek Najmitdinov via fifth-round RTD and KO’d Iram Rodriguez Resendiz in Round 2.

The debut Most Valuable Prospects was held in May, featuring Ashton Sylve scoring a unanimous decision against Adam Kipenga after eight rounds of their headline-bout at lightweight.

“Our first Most Valuable Prospects event was incredibly successful and we are thrilled to announce the lineup for Most Valuable Prospects II,” said Nakisa Bidarian and Jake Paul, co-founders of Most Valuable Promotions. “Our commitment to cultivating the next generation of great boxers is evident in the work that we do, and we want to thank each of our partners for sharing that same mission.”

“The matchups on this card will serve our audiences with nothing less than an exciting night as we all witness these young athletes work towards becoming tomorrow’s must-watch names in boxing. We appreciate Caribe Royale Resort’s hospitality and partnership and want to thank our distribution partner, DAZN for their dedication to bringing the action to global audiences at home.”

Other bouts featured on the card are expected to be announced shortly.

In the UK and Australia, Nestor Bravo vs Will Madera airs live on Saturday, August 19.