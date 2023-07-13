Renan Ferreira vs Maurice Greene tops 2023 PFL Playoff in New York

Professional Fighters League announced full card for 2023 PFL Playoff events taking place at The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Friday, August 18 and Wednesday, August 23. The first event features the bouts in the heavyweight and women’s featherweight classes. The second event features the contests in the lightweight and welterweight divisions.
2023 PFL Playoff airs live on ESPN, ESPN Deportes live stream on ESPN+.
“We are thrilled to bring two 2023 PFL Playoff events back to New York City at The Theater at Madison Square Garden on August 18 and 23,” said PFL President of Fighter Operations, Ray Sefo. “Our athletes have worked all season long for this kind of opportunity, and sixteen fighters have the chance to punch their ticket to the 2023 PFL World Championship with a $1 million purse awaiting.”
Battling it out on the top of fight card on August 18, Renan Ferreira faces Maurice Greene at heavyweight. The latter replaces Marcelo Nunes, who was forced to withdraw due to injury.
In the co-main event, 2022 PFL women’s lightweight champion Larissa Pacheco takes on Olena Kolesnyk in a win-or-go-home clash. Also on the card, Denis Goltsov meets Jordan Heiderman at heavyweight and Marina Mokhnatkina squares off against Amber Leibrock at women’s featherweight.
In the main event on August 23, Clay Collard goes up against Shane Burgos at lightweight. In the co-main event, 2022 PFL lightweight champion Olivier Aubin-Mercier faces off Bruno Miranda.
Plus, Sadibou Sy duels Carlos Leal and Magomed Magomedkerimov fights Magomed Umalatov at welterweight. The full fight cards can be found below.
PFL 8: Ferreira vs Greene – 2023 Playoff
Main card
- Renan Ferreira vs. Maurice Greene – Heavyweight Playoff
- Larissa Pacheco vs. Olena Kolesnyk – Women’s Featherweight Playoff
- Denis Goltsov vs. Jordan Heiderman – Heavyweight Playoff
- Marina Mokhnatkina vs. Amber Leibrock – Women’s Featherweight Playoff
- Nathan Kelly vs. Damion Nelson
Prelims
- Chris Mixan vs. Eddy George
- Abraham Bably vs. Anthony Wint
- Danilo Marques vs. Satoshi Ishii
- Laureano Staropoli vs. Ben Egli
- Kaytlin Neil vs. Maira Mazar
- Louie Sutherland vs. Daiqwon Buckley
PFL 9: Collard vs Burgos – 2023 Playoff
Main card
- Clay Collard vs. Shane Burgos – Lightweight Playoff
- Olivier Aubin-Mercier vs. Bruno Miranda – Lightweight Playoff
- Sadibou Sy vs. Carlos Leal – Welterweight Playoff
- Magomed Magomedkerimov vs. Magomed Umalatov – Welterweight Playoff
- Biaggio Ali-Walsh vs. TBA
Prelims
- Alexei Pergande vs. Shawn Stefanelli
- Mostafa Rashed Neda vs. Korey Kuppe
- Abigail Montes vs. Michelle Montague
- Abdullah Al-Qahtani vs. David Zelner
- John Caldone vs. Nathaniel Grimard
MMA fans in Australia can watch PFL 2023 Playoff events on Stan Sport.