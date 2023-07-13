Renan Ferreira vs Maurice Greene tops 2023 PFL Playoff in New York

Professional Fighters League announced full card for 2023 PFL Playoff events taking place at The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Friday, August 18 and Wednesday, August 23. The first event features the bouts in the heavyweight and women’s featherweight classes. The second event features the contests in the lightweight and welterweight divisions.

2023 PFL Playoff airs live on ESPN, ESPN Deportes live stream on ESPN+.

“We are thrilled to bring two 2023 PFL Playoff events back to New York City at The Theater at Madison Square Garden on August 18 and 23,” said PFL President of Fighter Operations, Ray Sefo. “Our athletes have worked all season long for this kind of opportunity, and sixteen fighters have the chance to punch their ticket to the 2023 PFL World Championship with a $1 million purse awaiting.”

Battling it out on the top of fight card on August 18, Renan Ferreira faces Maurice Greene at heavyweight. The latter replaces Marcelo Nunes, who was forced to withdraw due to injury.

In the co-main event, 2022 PFL women’s lightweight champion Larissa Pacheco takes on Olena Kolesnyk in a win-or-go-home clash. Also on the card, Denis Goltsov meets Jordan Heiderman at heavyweight and Marina Mokhnatkina squares off against Amber Leibrock at women’s featherweight.

In the main event on August 23, Clay Collard goes up against Shane Burgos at lightweight. In the co-main event, 2022 PFL lightweight champion Olivier Aubin-Mercier faces off Bruno Miranda.

Plus, Sadibou Sy duels Carlos Leal and Magomed Magomedkerimov fights Magomed Umalatov at welterweight. The full fight cards can be found below.

PFL 8: Ferreira vs Greene – 2023 Playoff

Main card

Renan Ferreira vs. Maurice Greene – Heavyweight Playoff

Larissa Pacheco vs. Olena Kolesnyk – Women’s Featherweight Playoff

Denis Goltsov vs. Jordan Heiderman – Heavyweight Playoff

Marina Mokhnatkina vs. Amber Leibrock – Women’s Featherweight Playoff

Nathan Kelly vs. Damion Nelson

Prelims

Chris Mixan vs. Eddy George

Abraham Bably vs. Anthony Wint

Danilo Marques vs. Satoshi Ishii

Laureano Staropoli vs. Ben Egli

Kaytlin Neil vs. Maira Mazar

Louie Sutherland vs. Daiqwon Buckley

PFL 9: Collard vs Burgos – 2023 Playoff

Main card

Clay Collard vs. Shane Burgos – Lightweight Playoff

Olivier Aubin-Mercier vs. Bruno Miranda – Lightweight Playoff

Sadibou Sy vs. Carlos Leal – Welterweight Playoff

Magomed Magomedkerimov vs. Magomed Umalatov – Welterweight Playoff

Biaggio Ali-Walsh vs. TBA

Prelims

Alexei Pergande vs. Shawn Stefanelli

Mostafa Rashed Neda vs. Korey Kuppe

Abigail Montes vs. Michelle Montague

Abdullah Al-Qahtani vs. David Zelner

John Caldone vs. Nathaniel Grimard

MMA fans in Australia can watch PFL 2023 Playoff events on Stan Sport.