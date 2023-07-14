Alycia Baumgardner vs Christina Linardatou 2 weigh-in results

Alycia Baumgardner (14-1, 7 KOs) and Christina Linardatou (14-2, 6 KOs) square off in the rematch live on DAZN from Masonic Temple in Detroit, MI on Saturday, July 15. The contest features American undisputed super featherweight champion making the first defense of her title against former two-time world champion of the Dominican Republic. The bout is scheduled for ten rounds. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

Linardatou defeated Baumgardner by split decision in their first fight in July 2018.

In the co-main event, 2020 Olympic Gold medalist Andy Cruz of Matanzas, Cuba makes his pro boxing debut against Juan Carlos Burgos (35-7-3 21 KOs) of Tijuana, Mexico. The pair battles it out for the IBF International lightweight title. The bout is scheduled for ten rounds.

Also on the card, Jermaine Franklin (21-2, 14 KOs) faces Isaac Munoz Gutierrez (17-0-1, 14 KOs) in a ten-rounder at heavyweight.

Get Baumgardner vs Linardatou 2 full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.

Baumgardner vs Linardatou 2 fight card

Alycia Baumgardner vs. Christina Linardatou, 10 rounds, super featherweight – Baumgardner’s undisputed super featherweight title

Andy Cruz vs. Juan Carlos Burgos, 10 rounds, lightweight – IBF International lightweight title

Jermaine Franklin vs. Isaac Munoz Gutierrez, 10 rounds, heavyweight

JaRico O’Quinn vs. Carlos Mujica, 8 rounds, super bantamweight

Jermarco Holloway vs. Angelo Snow, 6 rounds, welterweight

Cameran Pankey vs. Misael Reyes, 6 rounds, featherweight

Joshua Pagan vs. Gabriel Smith, 6 rounds, super lightweight

In the UK and Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, July 16.