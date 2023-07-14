Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Alycia Baumgardner vs Christina Linardatou 2 weigh-in results

Baumgardner defends undisputed super featherweight title against Linardatou in Detroit

BoxingNewsVideos
Newswire

Alycia Baumgardner (14-1, 7 KOs) and Christina Linardatou (14-2, 6 KOs) square off in the rematch live on DAZN from Masonic Temple in Detroit, MI on Saturday, July 15. The contest features American undisputed super featherweight champion making the first defense of her title against former two-time world champion of the Dominican Republic. The bout is scheduled for ten rounds. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

Linardatou defeated Baumgardner by split decision in their first fight in July 2018.

In the co-main event, 2020 Olympic Gold medalist Andy Cruz of Matanzas, Cuba makes his pro boxing debut against Juan Carlos Burgos (35-7-3 21 KOs) of Tijuana, Mexico. The pair battles it out for the IBF International lightweight title. The bout is scheduled for ten rounds.

Also on the card, Jermaine Franklin (21-2, 14 KOs) faces Isaac Munoz Gutierrez (17-0-1, 14 KOs) in a ten-rounder at heavyweight.

Get Baumgardner vs Linardatou 2 full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.

Baumgardner vs Linardatou 2 fight card

  • Alycia Baumgardner vs. Christina Linardatou, 10 rounds, super featherweight – Baumgardner’s undisputed super featherweight title
  • Andy Cruz vs. Juan Carlos Burgos, 10 rounds, lightweight – IBF International lightweight title
  • Jermaine Franklin vs. Isaac Munoz Gutierrez, 10 rounds, heavyweight
  • JaRico O’Quinn vs. Carlos Mujica, 8 rounds, super bantamweight
  • Jermarco Holloway vs. Angelo Snow, 6 rounds, welterweight
  • Cameran Pankey vs. Misael Reyes, 6 rounds, featherweight
  • Joshua Pagan vs. Gabriel Smith, 6 rounds, super lightweight

In the UK and Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, July 16.

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming, pay-per-view, ticketing or VPN platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Comments

Related Posts

Latest News

Load more
Get the Disney Bundle - The ultimate streaming trio

Upcoming Events

Upcoming Events

Events

View all
Stream live sports and exclusive originals on ESPN+. Sign up now!

Leave a Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Who you got? Zuckerberg vs. Musk
Stream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original Shows
Watch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite Devices
Live & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Paramount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live News
Kayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-Demand

Got a tip?

We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.

Send a tip

Newsletter

Get top stories directly in your inbox.

© 2023 Fightmag, ISSN 2652-5097.