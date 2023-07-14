Undefeated Frank Martin (17-0, 12 KOs) of Detroit, Michigan faces unbeaten Armenian-German Olympic bronze medalist Artem Harutyunyan (12-0, 7 KOs) on Saturday, July 15 at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. The pair squares off in the 12-round WBC lightweight title eliminator live on Showtime. Ahead of the event, “The Ghost”, as well as the other fighters battling it out on the night, hosted the final pre-fight press conference.

In the 10-round co-main event at super lightweight, Elvis Rodriguez (14-1-1, 12 KOs) of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic takes on former world champion Viktor Postol (31-4, 12 KOs) of Velyka Dymerka, Ukraine. In the ten-round welterweight telecast-opener, undefeated Freudis Rojas (10-0, 10 KOs) battles it out in front of his hometown crowd against Diego Santiago Sanchez (19-2, 16 KOs) of San Diego, California by way of Tijuana, Baja California, Mexico.

Here is what the fighters in attendance had to say ahead of their respective bouts:

Frank Martin

“I’m gonna do what ghosts do, I’m gonna spook the whole division. It’s gonna be a dominant performance. I’m gonna come out strong.

“I’m not looking past Artem, but he’s in the way of me getting the big fights. It’s anybody. I stay in the gym so I’m always ready for the top names.

“I’m coming for it. I just want a dominant performance. I’m ready for whatever he’s got. He’s a come-forward fighter who tries to switch it up and be awkward. If he comes at me too aggressively, then it’s gonna be man down.

“I’m right up there with anyone in the division. I’m ready for everyone. I don’t train in the gym day in and day out to not be ready for the best. When the opportunities come, I’m gonna be ready to take them out.

Frank Martin at the press conference ahead of his bout against Artem Harutyunyan at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas in Las Vegas, NV, USA on July 15, 2023 | Stephanie Trapp/SHOWTIME

Elvis Rodriguez, Frank Martin, Viktor Postol Freudis Rojas at the press conference ahead of their respective bouts at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas in Las Vegas, NV, USA on July 15, 2023 | Stephanie Trapp/SHOWTIME

“Everybody in Derrick James’ camp is in there working. There’s even more energy in there to feed off of. Having Errol Spence Jr. and all those other guys in the gym really creates a special atmosphere.

“People are gonna say that I’m him after they see me on Saturday night. They’re gonna see a beast. I have speed, power and defense. They’re gonna see everything on Saturday night.

“Some people don’t respect my opponent because they don’t know who he is, but he’s an Olympic bronze medalist. They try to discredit him because they don’t want to fight me. No matter what, the goal is to dominate.

“I have to get Artem out of there and do it in spectacular fashion. I want the stoppage on Saturday night.”

Elvis Rodriguez

“I’m very thankful to my team for putting me in this position. I remember when I first got to Wild Card Boxing Gym and I only had one fight and that was when I first sparred Viktor. It’s an honor to share the ring with him and it shows how far hard work can take you.

“My trainer Freddie Roach knows both of us very well. Ultimately that just makes the fight more interesting. Because we both know what to expect out of each other.

Elvis Rodriguez at the press conference ahead of his bout against Viktor Postol at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas in Las Vegas, NV, USA on July 15, 2023 | Stephanie Trapp/SHOWTIME

Elvis Rodriguez and Viktor Postol at the press conference ahead of their bout at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas in Las Vegas, NV, USA on July 15, 2023 | Stephanie Trapp/SHOWTIME

“This has been the best training camp of my life and this is the most important fight of my life. A win takes me to the next level, so that’s the only thing that I’m focused on.

“Postol is definitely still an elite fighter. He’s a tremendous former champion. Nobody has ever dominated him in the ring, but this is my time.

“Of course, I’m gonna be showing off the guitar celebration on Saturday. The guitar is ready to be played. Elvis is in the building!”

Viktor Postol

“Elvis and I have shared a lot of time together in the ring and in training camps and I think that will make the fight even more entertaining for the fans.

“I’m gonna be myself in the ring. I’m always calm and collected in there. I’m going to do my best to raise the flag and represent Ukraine.

“Me and Freddie Roach were always a team and I’m sure after this fight we’ll get together again. I’m grateful that my team has been together for 10 years. This is a sport and sometimes you have to take on these kinds of fights.

Viktor Postol at the press conference ahead of his bout against Elvis Rodriguez at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas in Las Vegas, NV, USA on July 15, 2023 | Stephanie Trapp/SHOWTIME

Elvis Rodriguez and Viktor Postol go face to face at the press conference ahead of their bout at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas in Las Vegas, NV, USA on July 15, 2023 | Stephanie Trapp/SHOWTIME

“There is a war happening in my native Ukraine and I’m very grateful to the soldiers that are defending our country. It’s only because of them that I’m allowed to be here and handle my business and do what I’ve done my whole life.

“The war started about 48 hours before my last fight. Now I feel safer than I did then. I’m thankful that I can do what I’m doing and be fully concentrated on this fight.”

Freudis Rojas

“It’s such a blessing to be on this card. When I got the call, I was jumping around like a kid. I’m ecstatic.

“I’m a slim dude, so everyone has said they were gonna knock me out, but look where I am now. I know that I can hang with anybody.

“There’s pressure with my first fight on this stage but I do well under pressure. Me and my team believe in myself and I’m ready for whatever happens on Saturday.

Freudis Rojas at the press conference ahead of his bout against Diego Santiago Sanchez at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas in Las Vegas, NV, USA on July 15, 2023 | Stephanie Trapp/SHOWTIME

“Mentally and physically, I’m prepared for 10 rounds. But I know he’s not gonna make it past eight. I’m ready to rumble. I don’t think I’ve been this ready ever before in my life.

“I want everyone to make it out of that ring healthy, but I came here to do my job and I don’t get paid for overtime. I gotta do what I gotta do.

“People say I’m awkward to face. I bring pressure, but I can also box. It’s gonna be a great fight, but at the end of the day, I’m gonna come out with my hand raised.”

In the UK and Australia, Frank Martin vs Artem Harutyunyan airs live on Sunday, July 16.