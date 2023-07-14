Frank Martin vs Artem Harutyunyan weigh-in results

Frank Martin (17-0, 12 KOs) and Artem Harutyunyan (12-0, 7 KOs) battle it out live on Showtime from The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on Saturday, July 15. The 12-round contest features undefeated contender of Detroit, Michigan up against unbeaten 2016 Olympic bronze medalist of Yerevan, Armenia, making his US debut. The pair squares off in the WBC lightweight title eliminator. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, July 16.

In the co-main event, Elvis Rodriguez (14-1-1, 12 KOs) of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic faces former world champion Viktor Postol (31-4, 12 KOs) of Velyka Dymerka, Ukraine. The bout is scheduled for ten rounds at super lightweight.

Also on the card, undefeated Freudis Rojas (10-0, 10 KOs) of Las Vegas, Nevada goes up against Diego Santiago Sanchez (19-2, 16 KOs) of San Diego, California by way of Tijuana, Baja California. The bout is scheduled for ten rounds at welterweight.

Get Martin vs Harutyunyan full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.

Martin vs Harutyunyan fight card

Main card

Frank Martin vs. Artem Harutyunyan, 10 rounds, lightweight – WBC lightweight title eliminator

Elvis Rodriguez vs. Viktor Postol, 10 rounds, super lightweight

Freudis Rojas vs. Diego Santiago Sanchez, 10 rounds, welterweight

Undercard