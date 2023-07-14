Riding the 14-win streak, Jack Della Maddalena steps inside the Octagon on Saturday, July 17 at UFC Apex in Las Vegas, where he faces the promotional newcomer Bassil Hafez. The pair squares off in the scheduled for three rounds bout at welterweight. The contest is featured on the UFC Fight Night: Holm vs Bueno Silva card live on ESPN+.

Ahead of the event, the promotion released the video, compiling some of the greatest hits of the 26-year-old native of Perth, WA to date.

Maddalena (14-2) was originally scheduled to fight at UFC 290 on July 8 against Sean Brady, who withdrew due to an undisclosed injury. His replacement, Josiah Harrell was expected to make his UFC debut, but was pulled from the event after he was diagnosed with Moyamoya disease during his pre-fight medical checks.

In his previous outing in February, battling it out in front of his hometown crowd, No. 14-ranked contender Jack Della Maddalena submitted Randy Brown in the first round.

His next opponent, Bassil Hafez (8-3-1) was successful in two of his previous outings. The 31-year-old of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania last fought also in February, when he KO’d Evan Cuttz in Round 3. A year before that, he took a split decision against Anthony Ivy.

In Australia, UFC Fight Night: Holm vs Bueno Silva airs live on Sunday, July 16.