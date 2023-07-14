Jared Anderson has his next fight made official for Saturday, August 26 at Hard Rock Hotel And Casino Tulsa in Catoosa, OK where he takes on Andriy Rudenko. The contest features undefeated Toledo, Ohio-native up against contender from Dnipro, Ukraine, who makes his US debut. The pair squares off in the scheduled for 10 rounds heavyweight bout live on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and live stream ESPN+. Tickets for the event are on sale now.

Jared Anderson (15-0, 14 KOs) is fresh off the win by unanimous decision against former world champion Charles Martin early July. Before that, the 23-year-old won all of his bouts inside the distance, which includes the third-round stoppage of Miljan Rovcanin, second-round TKO of Jerry Forrest, second-round KO of Miljan Rovcanin, and more. Anderson is currently No.7-ranked by the WBO and No.9-ranked by the WBC.

“I want to stay active and make my case that I am the present and future of the heavyweight division,” Anderson said. “Rudenko is a tough, durable veteran. I respect what he’s accomplished in the game, but on August 26 at Hard Rock Tulsa, he’s going to regret accepting this challenge.”

Andriy Rudenko (35-6, 21 KOs) was in action in January when he stopped Bojan Cestic in the second round and made his successful ring return. Prior to that, in December 2021, the 39-year-old suffered the defeat via sixth-round TKO against his fellow Ukrainian Vladyslav Sirenko. Earlier in his career, Rudenko fought the likes of Zhang Zhilei, Hughie Fury, Lucas Browne, among others.

“This is a tremendous opportunity, and I am coming to Tulsa to score the big upset,” Rudenko said. “I dedicate this fight to the people of Ukraine, and I can’t wait to show everyone that I still have what it takes to perform at the highest level.”

Jared Anderson vs Andriy Rudenko tickets

Jared Anderson vs Andriy Rudenko tickets to witness all the action at Hard Rock Hotel And Casino Tulsa in Catoosa, OK on Saturday, August 26 are on sale.

Anderson vs Rudenko tickets can be purchased via TicketNetwork, TicketSmarter and Vivid Seats.

“This is another great test for Jared. When you watch him fight, you are seeing a future heavyweight champion of the world,” said Top Rank chairman Bob Arum. “Rudenko is a crafty veteran who has been in there with some top guys. The fans at Hard Rock Tulsa are in for a real treat.”

The list of undercard bouts is expected to be announced shortly.

In the UK and Australia, Jared Anderson vs Andriy Rudenko airs live on Sunday, August 27.