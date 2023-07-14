Subscribe
Joshua Pagan faces Gabriel Smith on Baumgardner vs Linardatou 2 card in Detroit

Baumgardner vs Linardatou 2 at Masonic Temple in Detroit, MI

Parviz Iskenderov
Joshua Pagan vs Gabriel Smith in Detroit
Joshua Pagan victorious over Ronnell Burnett at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan, USA on Saturday, June 3, 2023 | alita Promotions/Stephanie Trapp

Joshua Pagan is back in the ring on Saturday, July 15 at Masonic Temple in Detroit, MI where he faces Gabriel Smith. The pair squares off in the six-round bout at super lightweight. The contest is featured on the card topped by Alycia Baumgardner vs Christina Linardatou 2 live on DAZN.

Grand Rapids, Michigan native Joshua Pagan (7-0, 3 KOs) was in action in June also in Detroit, where he stopped Ronnell Burnett in the third round of their undercard bout of Claressa Shields‘s undisputed middleweight title defense against Maricela Cornejo. The 23-year-old turned pro in January 2022, after winning the 2021 U.S. Amateur Welterweight National Championship.

“I am blessed to have another opportunity to display my talents to my fans and family, and I’m looking forward to putting on another great performance for them,” said Pagan. “I have goals that I want to achieve in this sport, and I am looking forward to achieving them. It’s time to take another step this Saturday!”

“I’m very excited about the growth and progress that Joshua has shown,” said Dmitriy Salita, President of Salita Promotions. “He’s improving with each fight and each training camp. Activity is one of the most important keys to world level success and Joshua is en route to becoming division’s best with each performance.”

Pagan’s next opponent, Gabriel Smith (11-0-1, 4 KOs) of Houston, Texas lost seven bouts in a row. The 33-year-old hasn’t tasted victory since May 2022 when he defeated Nathan Benichou by unanimous decision.

In the UK and Australia, Baumgardner vs Linardatou 2 airs live on Sunday, July 16.

