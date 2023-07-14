UFC Vegas 77 weigh-in results, Holm vs Bueno Silva

UFC Fight Night: Holm vs Bueno Silva airs live on ESPN+ from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, July 15. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

The five-round main event is a women’s bantamweight battle between No. 3-ranked former champion Holly Holm (15-6) of the United States and No. 10-ranked contender Mayra Bueno Silva (10-2-1) of Brazil.

The co-main event pits Jack Della Maddalena (14-2) of Australia against the promotional newcomer Bassil Hafez (8-3) of the United States at welterweight.

Get UFC Vegas 77: Holm vs Bueno Silva full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.

In the UK and Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, July 16.

UFC Vegas 77 fight card

Main card

Holly Holm vs. Mayra Bueno Silva

Jack Della Maddalena vs. Bassil Hafez

Ottman Azaitar vs. Francisco Prado

Albert Duraev vs. Park Jun-yong

Norma Dumont vs. Chelsea Chandler

Terrance McKinney vs. Nazim Sadykhov

Preliminary card