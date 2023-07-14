UFC Vegas 77 weigh-in results, Holm vs Bueno Silva

UFC Fight Night: Holm vs Bueno Silva airs live on ESPN+ from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, July 15. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.
The five-round main event is a women’s bantamweight battle between No. 3-ranked former champion Holly Holm (15-6) of the United States and No. 10-ranked contender Mayra Bueno Silva (10-2-1) of Brazil.
The co-main event pits Jack Della Maddalena (14-2) of Australia against the promotional newcomer Bassil Hafez (8-3) of the United States at welterweight.
Get UFC Vegas 77: Holm vs Bueno Silva full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.
In the UK and Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, July 16.
UFC Vegas 77 fight card
Main card
- Holly Holm vs. Mayra Bueno Silva
- Jack Della Maddalena vs. Bassil Hafez
- Ottman Azaitar vs. Francisco Prado
- Albert Duraev vs. Park Jun-yong
- Norma Dumont vs. Chelsea Chandler
- Terrance McKinney vs. Nazim Sadykhov
Preliminary card
- Tucker Lutz vs. Melsik Baghdasaryan
- Victoria Dudakova vs. Istela Nunes
- Austin Lingo vs. Melquizael Costa
- Evan Elder vs. Genaro Valdez
- Tyson Nam vs. Azat Maksum
- Alexander Munoz vs. Carl Deaton
- Ashlee Evans-Smith vs. Ailin Perez