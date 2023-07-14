Subscribe
UFC Vegas 77 weigh-in results, Holm vs Bueno Silva

UFC Fight Night: Holm vs Bueno Silva

Holly Holm weigh-in
Holly Holm | YouTube/UFC

UFC Fight Night: Holm vs Bueno Silva airs live on ESPN+ from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, July 15. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

The five-round main event is a women’s bantamweight battle between No. 3-ranked former champion Holly Holm (15-6) of the United States and No. 10-ranked contender Mayra Bueno Silva (10-2-1) of Brazil.

The co-main event pits Jack Della Maddalena (14-2) of Australia against the promotional newcomer Bassil Hafez (8-3) of the United States at welterweight.

Get UFC Vegas 77: Holm vs Bueno Silva full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.

In the UK and Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, July 16.

UFC Vegas 77 fight card

Main card

  • Holly Holm vs. Mayra Bueno Silva
  • Jack Della Maddalena vs. Bassil Hafez
  • Ottman Azaitar vs. Francisco Prado
  • Albert Duraev vs. Park Jun-yong
  • Norma Dumont vs. Chelsea Chandler
  • Terrance McKinney vs. Nazim Sadykhov

Preliminary card

  • Tucker Lutz vs. Melsik Baghdasaryan
  • Victoria Dudakova vs. Istela Nunes
  • Austin Lingo vs. Melquizael Costa
  • Evan Elder vs. Genaro Valdez
  • Tyson Nam vs. Azat Maksum
  • Alexander Munoz vs. Carl Deaton
  • Ashlee Evans-Smith vs. Ailin Perez

