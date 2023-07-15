Subscribe
BKFC 47 results, start time, live stream, how to watch, Mundell vs Richman

BKFC 47 Lakeland: Mundell vs Richman

BKFC 47: Mundell vs Richman airs live stream from Jenkins Arena – RP Funding Center in Lakeland, FL on Friday, July 14. The fight card features a series of bare knuckle boxing bouts with two championship belts contested on the night.

In the UK and Australia the event airs live on Saturday, July 15.

In the main event, Dave Mundell defends his BKFC middleweight title against Mike Richman. In the co-main event, Jared Warren and Josh Dyer battle it out for the interim BKFC light heavyweight title.

Also on the card, Brandon Allen faces off Seth Shaffer, Ryan Reber takes on Travis Thompson and Martyna Krol meets Gabrielle Roman. Plus, Tony Murphy goes up against Michael Jones and Crystal Pittman squares off against Toni Tallman.

Among other prelims, Ja’Far Fortt duels Tim Hester and Michael Larrimore fights Daniel Gary. The full lineup can be found below.

How to watch BKFC 47: Mundell vs Richman

United States

Broadcast: FITE
Date: Friday, July 14
Time: 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT
Prelims: 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT

UK and Australia

Broadcast: FITE
Date: Saturday, July 15
Time: 2 am BST / 11 am AEST
Prelims: 1 am BST / 10 am AEST

BKFC 47 fight card

Get BKFC 47: Mundell vs Richman full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

  • David Mundell vs. Mike Richman – Mundell’s BKFC middleweight title
  • Jared Warren vs. Josh Dyer – interim BKFC light heavyweight title
  • Brandon Allen vs. Seth Shaffer
  • Ryan Reber vs. Travis Thompson
  • Martyna Krol vs. Gabrielle Roman
  • Tony Murphy vs. Michael Jones
  • Crystal Pittman vs. Toni Tallman

Prelims

  • Ja’Far Fortt vs. Tim Hester
  • Michael Larrimore vs. Daniel Gary

