Joseph Hicks returns against Ramses Agaton on Baumgardner vs Linardatou 2 undercard 

Baumgardner vs Linardatou 2 at Masonic Temple in Detroit, MI

Parviz Iskenderov
Joseph Hicks vs Ramses Agaton on July 15 in Detroit
Joseph Hicks Jr | Stephanie Trapp/Salita Promotions

Unbeaten Joseph Hicks Jr faces Ramses Agaton on Saturday, July 15 at Masonic Temple in Detroit, MI. The pair squares off in the scheduled for six rounds bout at super middleweight. The contest is featured on the card, headlined by Alycia Baumgardner vs Christina Linardatou 2 live stream on DAZN.

The 29-year-old Hicks (4-0, 4 KOs) goes through the ropes for the fourth time in 2023. In his previous bout in June also in Detroit, the 29-year-old native of Grand Rapids, Michigan scored a unanimous decision against Antonio Todd.

“It feels good to be fighting again and displaying my skills for boxing fans,” said Hicks. “I want to stay busy and continue to learn and grow as a fighter. I’m on my route to being a world champion and that means treating every fight like the most important of my career.

Hicks’ next opponent, Ramses Agaton (22-14-3, 12 KOs) of Acapulco, Mexico lost three bouts in a row. The 33-year-old’s most recent victory goes back to December 2019 when he stopped Victor Emilio Marquez in the fourth round.

“Hicks was set to captain the U.S. Olympic Team at the 2020 summer games, before the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the proceedings,” reads the press release sent out by Salita Promotions. “By the time the games were back on, the IOC’s formula for picking fighters in his weight class left him on the outside looking in.”

Joseph Hicks Jr turned pro in January 2022 with the fourth-round TKO of Montrel James.

“Hicks had a stellar amateur career and has all the tools to quickly develop into a contender and champion,” said Dmitriy Salita, President of Salita Promotions. “In his last fight he had an impressive step up against the very experienced and skilled Antonio Todd. He is an American-born, Michigan-made middleweight who will be one of the key fighters in rejuvenating boxing in Detroit.”

In the UK and Australia, Baumgardner vs Linardatou 2 airs live on Sunday, July 16.

