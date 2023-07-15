Spence vs Crawford All Access – Episode 2 Teaser

Showtime Sports has released the closing sequence from the second compelling episode of All Access: Spence vs. Crawford, premiering July 15 at 9:30 p.m. ET/ 6:30 p.m. PT on Showtime.

The second installment of the Emmy-award winning series gives viewers an exclusive look into the training camps and personal lives of both unified WBC, WBA and IBF Welterweight World Champion Errol “The Truth” Spence Jr. and WBO 147-pound World Champion Terence “Bud” Crawford as they rigorously prepare for the highly anticipated Undisputed Welterweight World Championship live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Showtime PPV in a Premier Boxing Champions event.

Episode two juxtaposes the mental and physical preparations Spence and Crawford have endured ahead of their mega-fight on July 29. By incorporating insightful interviews with trainers and family members, the episode depicts the unwavering determination and grit behind each welterweight star.

“This is a fight I’ve been wanting for a long time,” Crawford passionately describes in the first-look clip. “This is a fight a lot of people said I’ve been running from, I’ve been scared of. We’re here now, and I’m going to show the world I’m the best fighter in the world.”

“I have all the abilities,” Spence confidently expresses, “And I’m going to beat one of the best fighters in the world that will seal the deal on who’s the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world once I beat Terence Crawford.”

The episode premieres at 9:30 p.m. ET/ 6:30 p.m. PT immediately preceding the Showtime Championship Boxing telecast where Frank Martin will take on Artem Harutyunyan in a WBC Lightweight Title Eliminator.

In Australia, Spence vs Crawford airs on Sunday, July 30 live on Main Event on Kayo.