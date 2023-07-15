Subscribe
HomeUFC

UFC 291 free fight: Dustin Poirier knocks out Conor McGregor in second round of rematch

Poirier faces Gaethje in rematch at UFC 291

MMANewsUFCVideos
Newswire

Dustin Poirier is back in action on Saturday, July 29 at Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah where he faces fellow-former interim lightweight champion Justin Gaethje. The pair squares off in the rematch with the “BMF” belt on the line. The scheduled for five rounds bout headlines the pay-per-view fight card live on ESPN+ PPV.

In Australia, UFC 291: Poirier vs Gaethje 2 airs on Sunday, July 30 live on Main Event on Kayo.

Poirier defeated Gaethje via fourth-round stoppage of their bout in April 2018.

Ahead of the event, the promotion released the full fight video featuring Poirier in his second fight against Conor McGregor. “The Diamond” stopped “The Notorious” in the second round with punches at UFC 257 in January 2021. With the win he took the revenge for the defeat suffered via first-round TKO in their first fight in September 2014.

In his previous outing in November 2022, Dustin Poirier (29-7, 1 NC) submitted Michael Chandler in the third round. Justin Gaethje (24-4) last fought in March when he took a majority decision against Rafael Fiziev.

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming, pay-per-view, ticketing or VPN platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Comments

Related Posts

Latest News

Load more
Get the Disney Bundle - The ultimate streaming trio

Upcoming Events

Upcoming Events

Events

View all
Stream live sports and exclusive originals on ESPN+. Sign up now!

Leave a Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Who you got? Zuckerberg vs. Musk
Stream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original Shows
Watch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite Devices
Live & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Paramount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live News
Kayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-Demand

Got a tip?

We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.

Send a tip

Newsletter

Get top stories directly in your inbox.

© 2023 Fightmag, ISSN 2652-5097.