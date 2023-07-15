Dustin Poirier is back in action on Saturday, July 29 at Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah where he faces fellow-former interim lightweight champion Justin Gaethje. The pair squares off in the rematch with the “BMF” belt on the line. The scheduled for five rounds bout headlines the pay-per-view fight card live on ESPN+ PPV.

In Australia, UFC 291: Poirier vs Gaethje 2 airs on Sunday, July 30 live on Main Event on Kayo.

Poirier defeated Gaethje via fourth-round stoppage of their bout in April 2018.

Ahead of the event, the promotion released the full fight video featuring Poirier in his second fight against Conor McGregor. “The Diamond” stopped “The Notorious” in the second round with punches at UFC 257 in January 2021. With the win he took the revenge for the defeat suffered via first-round TKO in their first fight in September 2014.

In his previous outing in November 2022, Dustin Poirier (29-7, 1 NC) submitted Michael Chandler in the third round. Justin Gaethje (24-4) last fought in March when he took a majority decision against Rafael Fiziev.