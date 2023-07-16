Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Alycia Baumgardner takes revenge on Christina Linardatou to retain undisputed title

Baumgardner vs Linardatou 2

BoxingNewsResults
Parviz Iskenderov

Alycia Baumgardner came out victorious when she faced her old rival Christina Linardatou at Masonic Temple in Detroit, MI on Saturday, July 15. The contest featured undisputed super featherweight champion of the United States defending her title against former two-time world champion of the Dominican Republic. The pair battled it out in the main event live stream on DAZN.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, July 16.

Linardatou won their first fight in July 2018 by split decision after eight rounds. The scheduled for 10 rounds rematch went the full distance, and ended in favor of Baumgardner. The scores were 99-91, 98-92 and 98-92.

With the victory by unanimous decision, Alycia Baumgardner of Fremont, Ohio took th revenge, improved to 15-1, 7 KOs and made the first successful defense of her crown. In her next fight, she said she wanted to face Katie Taylor, Chantelle Cameron or Amanda Serrano.

Former two-time WBO junior welterweight champion Christina Linardatou of Santiago de los Caballeros, Dominican Republic dropped to 14-3, 6 KOs.

Alycia Baumgardner vs Christina Linardatou highlights

Get Baumgardner vs Linardatou 2 full fight card results.

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming, pay-per-view, ticketing or VPN platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Comments

Related Posts

Latest News

Load more
Get the Disney Bundle - The ultimate streaming trio

Upcoming Events

Upcoming Events

Events

View all
Get the Paramount+ with Showtime plan

Leave a Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Stream Errol Spence Jr vs Terence Crawford live on Kayo in Australia
Stream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original Shows
Watch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite Devices
Live & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Paramount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live News
Kayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-Demand

Got a tip?

We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.

Send a tip

Newsletter

Get top stories directly in your inbox.

© 2023 Fightmag, ISSN 2652-5097.