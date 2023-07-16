Alycia Baumgardner takes revenge on Christina Linardatou to retain undisputed title

Alycia Baumgardner came out victorious when she faced her old rival Christina Linardatou at Masonic Temple in Detroit, MI on Saturday, July 15. The contest featured undisputed super featherweight champion of the United States defending her title against former two-time world champion of the Dominican Republic. The pair battled it out in the main event live stream on DAZN.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, July 16.

Linardatou won their first fight in July 2018 by split decision after eight rounds. The scheduled for 10 rounds rematch went the full distance, and ended in favor of Baumgardner. The scores were 99-91, 98-92 and 98-92.

With the victory by unanimous decision, Alycia Baumgardner of Fremont, Ohio took th revenge, improved to 15-1, 7 KOs and made the first successful defense of her crown. In her next fight, she said she wanted to face Katie Taylor, Chantelle Cameron or Amanda Serrano.

Former two-time WBO junior welterweight champion Christina Linardatou of Santiago de los Caballeros, Dominican Republic dropped to 14-3, 6 KOs.

Alycia Baumgardner vs Christina Linardatou highlights

The champ and the challenger not taking a back seat to one another ?#BaumgardnerLinardatou2 pic.twitter.com/Eruy7aMtU8 — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) July 16, 2023

Baumgardner and Linardatou slug it out to the bell ?#BaumgardnerLinardatou2 pic.twitter.com/EQwTLBUOzT — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) July 16, 2023

Get Baumgardner vs Linardatou 2 full fight card results.