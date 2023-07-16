Subscribe
Andy Cruz makes successful pro against Juan Carlos Burgos

Baumgardner vs Linardatou 2

Parviz Iskenderov
Andy Cruz defeats Juan Carlos Burgos by decision
Andy Cruz and Juan Carlos Burgos in their bout at Masonic Temple in Detroit, MI, USA on July 15, 2023 | Ed Mulholland/Matchroom

Andy Cruz came on top when he faced Juan Carlos Burgos on Saturday, July 15 at Masonic Temple in Detroit, MI. The pair squared off in the co-feature on the card headlined by Alycia Baumgardner vs Christina Linardatou 2 live stream on DAZN.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, July 16.

The 2020 Olympic Gold medalist of Matanzas, Cuba defeated his opponent of Tijuana, Mexico by unanimous decision. After 10 rounds the scores were 100-90, 100-90, 98-92.

With the victory, Andy Cruz (1-0) made his successful pro boxing debut and landed the IBF International lightweight title. Juan Carlos Burgos dropped to 35-8-3, 21 KOs and suffered his second defeated in a row.

