Elvis Rodriguez drops Viktor Postol in sixth round, stops in seventh

Elvis Rodriguez dominated and stopped Viktor Postol when the pair battled it out at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on Saturday, July 15. The contest served as the co-feature on the card topped by Frank Martin vs Artem Harutyunyan live on Showtime.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, July 16.

The scheduled for 10 rounds super lightweight bout ended prior to the final bell. The 27-year-old native of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic defeated 39-year-old former world champion of Velyka Dymerka, Ukraine via seventh-round TKO, sending him to the canvas in the sixth round along the way. Referee Celestino Ruiz stepped in and called it a day at 23 seconds into Round 7.

With the victory, Elvis Rodriguez improved to 15-1-1, 13 KOs and recorded his fourth win in a row. Viktor Postol dropped to 31-5, 12 KOs and suffered his third straight defeat.

Elvis Rodriguez vs Viktor Postol highlights

After hurting Viktor Postol in RD6, @ElvisTDK puts him on ? in RD7. #RodriguezPostol pic.twitter.com/1xzv67cbMt — Premier Boxing Champions (@premierboxing) July 16, 2023

Get Martin vs Harutyunyan full fight card results.