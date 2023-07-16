Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Elvis Rodriguez drops Viktor Postol in sixth round, stops in seventh

Martin vs Harutyunyan

BoxingNewsResults
Parviz Iskenderov
Elvis Rodriguez stops Viktor Postol in seventh round
Elvis Rodriguez and Viktor Postol in their bout at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas in Las Vegas, NV, USA on July 15, 2023 | Stephanie Trapp/SHOWTIME

Elvis Rodriguez dominated and stopped Viktor Postol when the pair battled it out at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on Saturday, July 15. The contest served as the co-feature on the card topped by Frank Martin vs Artem Harutyunyan live on Showtime.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, July 16.

The scheduled for 10 rounds super lightweight bout ended prior to the final bell. The 27-year-old native of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic defeated 39-year-old former world champion of Velyka Dymerka, Ukraine via seventh-round TKO, sending him to the canvas in the sixth round along the way. Referee Celestino Ruiz stepped in and called it a day at 23 seconds into Round 7.

With the victory, Elvis Rodriguez improved to 15-1-1, 13 KOs and recorded his fourth win in a row. Viktor Postol dropped to 31-5, 12 KOs and suffered his third straight defeat.

Elvis Rodriguez vs Viktor Postol highlights

Get Martin vs Harutyunyan full fight card results.

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming, pay-per-view, ticketing or VPN platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Comments

Related Posts

Latest News

Load more
Get the Disney Bundle - The ultimate streaming trio

Upcoming Events

Upcoming Events

Events

View all
Get the Paramount+ with Showtime plan

Leave a Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Stream Errol Spence Jr vs Terence Crawford live on Kayo in Australia
Stream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original Shows
Watch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite Devices
Live & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Paramount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live News
Kayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-Demand

Got a tip?

We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.

Send a tip

Newsletter

Get top stories directly in your inbox.

© 2023 Fightmag, ISSN 2652-5097.