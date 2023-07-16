Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Frank Martin defeats Artem Harutyunyan by decision after 12 rounds

Martin vs Harutyunyan

BoxingNewsResults
Parviz Iskenderov
Frank Martin defeats Artem Harutyunyan by decision
Frank Martin and Artem Harutyunyan in their bout at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas in Las Vegas, NV, USA on July 15, 2023 | Stephanie Trapp/SHOWTIME

Frank Martin took the win against Artem Harutyunyan when the pair squared off at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on Saturday, July 15. The lightweight bout headlined boxing tripleheader live on Showtime.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, July 16.

Martin defeated Harutyunyan by unanimous decision. In Round 12 the latter took a knee. In the end, one judge scored the fight 114-113 and two other judges had 115-112, all in favor of “The Ghost”.

With the victory, Detroit, MI native Frank Martin improved to 18-0, 12 KOs and remained undefeated. The 2016 Olympic bronze medalist Artem Harutyunyan of Hamburg, Germany by way of Yerevan, Armenia, who made his US debut, dropped to 12-1, 7 KOs and suffered his first career defeat.

Frank Martin vs Artem Harutyunyan highlights

Get Martin vs Harutyunyan full fight card results.

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming, pay-per-view, ticketing or VPN platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Comments

Related Posts

Latest News

Load more
Get the Disney Bundle - The ultimate streaming trio

Upcoming Events

Upcoming Events

Events

View all
Get the Paramount+ with Showtime plan

Leave a Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Stream Errol Spence Jr vs Terence Crawford live on Kayo in Australia
Stream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original Shows
Watch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite Devices
Live & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Paramount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live News
Kayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-Demand

Got a tip?

We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.

Send a tip

Newsletter

Get top stories directly in your inbox.

© 2023 Fightmag, ISSN 2652-5097.