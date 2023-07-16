Frank Martin defeats Artem Harutyunyan by decision

Frank Martin took the win against Artem Harutyunyan when the pair squared off at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on Saturday, July 15. The lightweight bout headlined boxing tripleheader live on Showtime.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, July 16.

Martin defeated Harutyunyan by unanimous decision. In Round 12 the latter took a knee. In the end, one judge scored the fight 114-113 and two other judges had 115-112, all in favor of “The Ghost”.

With the victory, Detroit, MI native Frank Martin improved to 18-0, 12 KOs and remained undefeated. The 2016 Olympic bronze medalist Artem Harutyunyan of Hamburg, Germany by way of Yerevan, Armenia, who made his US debut, dropped to 12-1, 7 KOs and suffered his first career defeat.

Frank Martin vs Artem Harutyunyan highlights

? ?@TheGhost_2016 snipes Harutyunyan with a quick left in the round ??#MartinHarutyunyan pic.twitter.com/KR8f6mP8Z6 — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) July 16, 2023

Martin is starting to turn it on in the 6th ???



Tune into the conclusion of #MartinHarutyunyan on @Showtime pic.twitter.com/hAMjB44oFU — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) July 16, 2023

WOW! What a right ? ?@hartem lands a beautiful right, flush to Martin's body in the 7th round.#MartinHarutyunyan is LIVE on @Showtime pic.twitter.com/7Yux9zZt7n — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) July 16, 2023

.@TheGhost_2016 stumbles Harutyunyan at the end of the 11th to take us to the final round!#MartinHarutyunyan pic.twitter.com/GGQzKLsJrb — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) July 16, 2023

Artem forced to a knee!@TheGhost_2016 drops Harutyunyan in the 12th and final round.#MartinHarutyunyan goes to the judges' scorecards pic.twitter.com/ayC3Tszhd7 — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) July 16, 2023

