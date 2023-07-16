Frank Martin defeats Artem Harutyunyan by decision

Frank Martin took the win against Artem Harutyunyan when the pair squared off at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on Saturday, July 15. The lightweight bout headlined boxing tripleheader live on Showtime.
In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, July 16.
Martin defeated Harutyunyan by unanimous decision. In Round 12 the latter took a knee. In the end, one judge scored the fight 114-113 and two other judges had 115-112, all in favor of “The Ghost”.
With the victory, Detroit, MI native Frank Martin improved to 18-0, 12 KOs and remained undefeated. The 2016 Olympic bronze medalist Artem Harutyunyan of Hamburg, Germany by way of Yerevan, Armenia, who made his US debut, dropped to 12-1, 7 KOs and suffered his first career defeat.
Frank Martin vs Artem Harutyunyan highlights
Get Martin vs Harutyunyan full fight card results.