Freudis Rojas dominated Diego Santiago Sanchez when the pair squared off at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on Saturday, July 15. The scheduled for 10 rounds welterweight bout served as an opener of the telecast, topped by Frank Martin vs Artem Harutyunyan live stream on Showtime.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, July 16.

Battling it out in front of his hometown crowd, the 24-year-old Las Vegas native claimed the win against his 23-year-old opponent of San Diego, California by way of Tijuana, Mexico via TKO. Referee Tony Weeks stepped in after the latter’s corner called for a halt. The official time of stoppage was 58 seconds into the seventh round.

With the victory, Freudis Rojas remained undefeated and improved to 11-0, 11 KOs. Diego Santiago Sanchez dropped to 19-3, 16 KOs.

