Alan Picasso (24-0-1, 13 KOs) and Sabelo Ngebinyana (15-6-1, 11 KOs) battle it out in the main event live stream DAZN from Restaurante Arroyo in Mexico City, Mexico on Saturday, July 15. The contest pits unbeaten local favorite against opponent of Cape Town, South Africa. The pair squares off in the WBC super bantamweight title eliminator, headlining the Golden Boy Fight Night: Mexico Edition. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds.

In Australia, the fight airs live on Sunday, July 16.

In the co-main event, undefeated Rafael Espinoza (20-0, 17 KOs) of Monterrey, Mexico faces Ally Mwerangi (12-6, 8 KOs) of Morogoro, Tanzania. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at featherweight.

Among Picasso vs Ngebinyana undercard bouts, Monterrey’s Aaron Silva (12-0, 9 KOs) and Hassam Valenzuela (20-4-2, 16 KOs) of Hermosillo meet in the all-Mexican eight-round clash at super middleweight. As well, Gregory Morales (14-1, 8 KOs) of San Antonio, Texas takes on Rodolfo Montoya (30-13-1, 28 KOs) of Mexico City in a six-rounder at super bantamweight. In addition, Johnny Canas (1-0) of Santa Ana, California and Hugo Vega (1-3-1) of Mexico City go head to head in a four-rounder at super lightweight.

How to watch Alan Picasso vs Sabelo Ngebinyana

United States

Broadcast: DAZN

Date: Saturday, July 15

Time: 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT

UK and Australia

Broadcast: DAZN

Date: Sunday, July 16

Time: 1 am BST / 10 am AEST

Picasso vs Ngebinyana fight card

Get Picasso vs Ngebinyana full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Alan Picasso vs. Sabelo Ngebinyana, 10 rounds, super bantamweight – WBC ‘Silver’ super bantamweight title, world title eliminator

Rafael Espinoza vs. Ally Mwerangi, 10 rounds, featherweight

Aaron Silva vs. Hassam Valenzuela, 8 rounds, super middleweight

Gregory Morales vs. Rodolfo Hernandez Montoya, 6 rounds, super bantamweight

Johnny Canas vs. Hugo Sotelo Vega, 4 rounds, super lightweight

Alan Picasso vs Sabelo Ngebinyana results