Holly Holm vs Mayra Bueno Silva full fight video highlights

UFC Vegas 77: Holm vs Bueno Silva

Holly Holm and Mayra Bueno Silva squared off in the main event of UFC Vegas 77 live stream on ESPN+ from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday, July 15. The contest featured former women’s bantamweight champion and No. 3-ranked contender of the United States up against No. 10 of Brazil.

The scheduled for five rounds bout didn’t go the full distance. Bueno Silva claimed the win against Holm via guillotine choke. The bout was stopped by the referee at 38 seconds into the second round following the tap.

With the victory by submission, 31-year-old Mayra Bueno Silva of Uberlandia, Brazil improved to 11-2-1 and secured her fourth win in a row. 41-year-old Holly Holm of Albuquerque, New Mexico dropped to 15-7.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, on July 16.

Check out Holly Holm vs Mayra Bueno Silva full fight video highlights below and the winner’s post-fight interview up top.

Some of the video clips below are restricted by region. A VPN service, such as ExpressVPN, set for USA, Australia or Spain, might be helpful to watch from a different location.

Holm vs Bueno Silva full fight video highlights

Mayra Bueno Silva makes his Octagon walk.

Here comes Holly Holm.

Fight time.

Round 1.

Round 2.

Verdict.

Get UFC Vegas 77: Holm vs Bueno Silva full fight card results.

