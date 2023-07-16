JaRico O’Quinn takes decision against Carlos Mujica

JaRico O’Quinn came out victorious when he faced Carlos Mujica at Masonic Temple in Detroit, MI on Saturday, July 15. The super bantamweight bout was featured on the card topped by Alycia Baumgardner vs Christina Linardatou 2 live stream on DAZN.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, July 16.

Battling it out in front of his hometown crowd, Detroit’s 28-year-old defeated his Las Vegas-based 27-year-old opponent of Caracas, Venezuela by unanimous decision. After eight rounds the scores were 100-90, 97-93, 96-94.

With the victory, JaRico O’Quinn improved to 16-1-1, 8 KOs and secured his second win in a row. Carlos Mujica dropped to 8-3, 2 KOs, which snapped his two-win streak.

JaRico O’Quinn vs Carlos Mujica highlights

