Jermaine Franklin returns with 10-round decision against Isaac Munoz Gutierrez

Baumgardner vs Linardatou 2

Parviz Iskenderov
Jermaine Franklin defeats Isaac Munoz Gutierrez by unanimous decision
Jermaine Franklin and Isaac Munoz Gutierrez in their bout at Masonic Temple in Detroit, MI, USA on July 15, 2023 | Ed Mulholland/Matchroom

Jermaine Franklin handed Isaac Munoz Gutierrez his first career defeat when the pair squared off at Masonic Temple in Detroit, MI on Saturday, July 15. The heavyweight bout was featured on the card topped by Alycia Baumgardner vs Christina Linardatou 2 live stream on DAZN.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, July 16.

The 29-year-old native of Saginaw, Michigan defeated his 31-year-old opponent of Mexico City, Mexico by unanimous decision. After 10 rounds the scored were 100-90, 100-90 and 99-91.

With the victory, Jermaine Franklin improved to 22-2, 14 KOs and rebounded from a pair of losses suffered against Anthony Joshua in April and Dillian Whyte in November 2022. Isaac Munoz Gutierrez dropped to 17-1-1, 14 KOs and recorded his first career defeat.

Get Baumgardner vs Linardatou 2 full fight card results.

