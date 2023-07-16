Alycia Baumgardner and Christina Linardatou battle it out in the main event live stream from Masonic Temple in Detroit, MI on Saturday, July 15. The contest pits undisputed super featherweight champion of the United States against former two-time world champion of the Dominican Republic. The pair squares off for the second time. Linardatou won their first fight in July 2018 by split decision. Their second bout is scheduled for 10 rounds.

In the UK and Australia, the fight airs live on Sunday, July 16.

In her previous outing in February, Alycia Baumgardner (14-1, 7 KOs) of Fremont, Ohio landed the undisputed 130-pound title when she defeated Elhem Mekhaled by unanimous decision. Former two-time WBO junior welterweight champion Christina Linardatou (14-2, 6 KOs) of Santiago de los Caballeros, Dominican Republic won her previous bout in June 2022 by unanimous decision against Aleksandra Vujovic.

The co-main event features the 2020 Olympic Gold medalist Andy Cruz of Matanzas, Cuba making his pro boxing debut against Juan Carlos Burgos (35-7-3 21 KOs) of Tijuana, Mexico. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds with the IBF International lightweight title on the line.

Among Baumgardner vs Linardatou 2 undercard bouts, Jermaine Franklin (21-2, 14 KOs) of Saginaw, Michigan takes on Isaac Munoz Gutierrez (17-0-1, 14 KOs) of Mexico City, Mexico in the 10-rounder at heavyweight. Plus, JaRico O’Quinn (15-1-1, 8 KOs) goes through the ropes in front of his hometown crown in the eight-round super bantamweight bout against Carlos Mujica (8-2, 2 KOs) of Las Vegas, NV by way of Caracas, Venezuela. The full lineup can be found below.

How to watch Alycia Baumgardner vs Christina Linardatou 2

United States

Broadcast: DAZN

Date: Saturday, July 15

Time: 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT

UK and Australia

Broadcast: DAZN

Date: Sunday, July 16

Time: 1 am BST / 10 am AEST

Baumgardner vs Linardatou 2 fight card

Get Baumgardner vs Linardatou 2 full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

Alycia Baumgardner vs. Christina Linardatou, 10 rounds, super featherweight – Baumgardner’s undisputed super featherweight title

Andy Cruz vs. Juan Carlos Burgos, 10 rounds, lightweight – IBF International lightweight title

Jermaine Franklin vs. Isaac Munoz Gutierrez, 10 rounds, heavyweight

JaRico O’Quinn vs. Carlos Mujica, 8 rounds, super bantamweight

Prelims

Jermarco Holloway vs. Angelo Snow, 6 rounds, welterweight

Cameran Pankey vs. Misael Reyes, 6 rounds, featherweight

Joseph Hicks vs. Ramses Agaton, 6 rounds, super middleweight

Joshua Pagan vs. Gabriel Smith, 6 rounds, super lightweight

Alycia Baumgardner vs Christina Linardatou 2 results