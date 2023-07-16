Frank Martin and Artem Harutyunyan battle it out in the main event live stream from The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on Saturday, July 15. The contest features undefeated contender of Detroit, MI up against German-Armenian unbeaten 2016 Olympic bronze medalist, who makes his US debut. The pair squares off in the WBC lightweight title eliminator. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds.

In Australia, the fight airs live on Sunday, July 16.

In his previous outing in December 2022, Frank Martin (17-0, 12 KOs) scored a unanimous decision against Michel Rivera. Artem Harutyunyan (12-0, 7 KOs) of Hamburg, Germany by way of Yerevan, Armenia won his previous bout in June 2022 by unanimous decision against Humberto Galindo.

In the 10-round co-main event at super lightweight, Elvis Rodriguez (14-1-1, 12 KOs) of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic goes up against former world champion Viktor Postol (31-4, 12 KOs) of Velyka Dymerka, Ukraine. The telecast opener pits undefeated Freudis Rojas (10-0, 10 KOs) of Las Vegas, Nevada against Diego Santiago Sanchez (19-2, 16 KOs) of San Diego, California by way of Tijuana, Mexico in the 10-rounder at welterweight.

How to watch Frank Martin vs Artem Harutyunyan

United States

Broadcast: Showtime

Date: Saturday, July 15

Time: 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT

UK, Germany, Australia & other countries

Broadcast: Stream with VPN

Date: Sunday, July 16

Time: 3 am BST / 4 am CEST / 12 pm AEST

Boxing fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Martin vs Harutyunyan from practically anywhere.

Martin vs Harutyunyan fight card

Get Martin vs Harutyunyan full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

Frank Martin vs. Artem Harutyunyan, 10 rounds, lightweight – WBC lightweight title eliminator

Elvis Rodriguez vs. Viktor Postol, 10 rounds, super lightweight

Freudis Rojas vs. Diego Santiago Sanchez, 10 rounds, welterweight

Undercard

Quinton Randall vs. Willie Jones, 8 rounds, welterweight

Justin Cardona vs. Jose Perez, 8 rounds, super lightweight

Anthony Cuba vs. Angel Rebollar, 6 rounds, lightweight

Alex Holley vs. Michael De La Cruz, 4 rounds, welterweight

Frank Martin vs Artem Harutyunyan results