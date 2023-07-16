Frank Martin and Artem Harutyunyan battle it out in the main event live stream from The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on Saturday, July 15. The contest features undefeated contender of Detroit, MI up against German-Armenian unbeaten 2016 Olympic bronze medalist, who makes his US debut. The pair squares off in the WBC lightweight title eliminator. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds.
In Australia, the fight airs live on Sunday, July 16.
In his previous outing in December 2022, Frank Martin (17-0, 12 KOs) scored a unanimous decision against Michel Rivera. Artem Harutyunyan (12-0, 7 KOs) of Hamburg, Germany by way of Yerevan, Armenia won his previous bout in June 2022 by unanimous decision against Humberto Galindo.
In the 10-round co-main event at super lightweight, Elvis Rodriguez (14-1-1, 12 KOs) of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic goes up against former world champion Viktor Postol (31-4, 12 KOs) of Velyka Dymerka, Ukraine. The telecast opener pits undefeated Freudis Rojas (10-0, 10 KOs) of Las Vegas, Nevada against Diego Santiago Sanchez (19-2, 16 KOs) of San Diego, California by way of Tijuana, Mexico in the 10-rounder at welterweight.
How to watch Frank Martin vs Artem Harutyunyan
United States
Broadcast: Showtime
Date: Saturday, July 15
Time: 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT
UK, Germany, Australia & other countries
Broadcast: Stream with VPN
Date: Sunday, July 16
Time: 3 am BST / 4 am CEST / 12 pm AEST
Boxing fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Martin vs Harutyunyan from practically anywhere.
Martin vs Harutyunyan fight card
Get Martin vs Harutyunyan full fight card and stay tuned for results below.
Main card
- Frank Martin vs. Artem Harutyunyan, 10 rounds, lightweight – WBC lightweight title eliminator
- Elvis Rodriguez vs. Viktor Postol, 10 rounds, super lightweight
- Freudis Rojas vs. Diego Santiago Sanchez, 10 rounds, welterweight
Undercard
- Quinton Randall vs. Willie Jones, 8 rounds, welterweight
- Justin Cardona vs. Jose Perez, 8 rounds, super lightweight
- Anthony Cuba vs. Angel Rebollar, 6 rounds, lightweight
- Alex Holley vs. Michael De La Cruz, 4 rounds, welterweight