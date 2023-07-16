UFC Vegas 77: Holm vs Bueno Silva post-fight press conference

UFC Fight Night: Holm vs Bueno Silva post-fight press conference follows the MMA event live on ESPN+ from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, July 15. In attendance, some of the fighters battling it out on the night.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, July 16.

In the main event, No. 3-ranked former women’s bantamweight champion Holly Holm (15-6) of the United States takes on No. 10-ranked contender Mayra Bueno Silva (10-2-1) of Brazil in a five-round bout.

In the co-main event, Albert Duraev (16-4) faces Korea’s Junyong Park (16-5) at middleweight.

Get UFC Vegas 77: Holm vs Bueno Silva results.