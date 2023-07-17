George Kambosos Jr and Maxi Hughes battle it out in the main event at FireLake Arena in Shawnee, Oklahoma on Saturday, July 22. The contest pits former unified and lineal lightweight champion of Australia against IBO titleholder of the UK. The pair squares off in the scheduled for 12 rounds IBF world title eliminator. The event airs live on ESPN+.

In Australia, George Kambosos Jr vs Maxi Hughes airs on Sunday, July 23 live on Main Event on Kayo.

George Kambosos Jr (20-2, 10 KOs) is looking to rebound from a pair of defeats suffered in 2022 in Melbourne against reigning undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney. In November 2021, the 30-year-old native of Sydney, Australia dethroned Teofimo Lopez by split decision and claimed the WBA, IBF and WBO belts.

Maxi Hughes (26-5-2, 5 KOs) last fought in September 2022 in Nottingham, England when he took a majority decision against Kid Galahad and made the second successful defense of his IBO lightweight belt. The 33-year-old southpaw of Rossington, Yorkshire goes through the ropes in the United States for the first time in his pro boxing career.

The co-main event features 24-year-old U.S. Olympic silver medalist Keyshawn Davis (8-0, 6 KOs) of Norfolk, Virginia up against 30-year-old former European champion Francesco Patera (28-3, 10 KOs) of Genk, Belgium. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at lightweight.

How to watch George Kambosos Jr vs Maxi Hughes in USA

Boxing fans in the United States can watch George Kambosos Jr vs Maxi Hughes live stream on ESPN+. The date is Saturday, July 22. The start time is scheduled for 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 11 pm ET / 8 pm PT.

How to watch George Kambosos Jr vs Maxi Hughes in Australia

Boxing fans in Australia can watch George Kambosos Jr vs Maxi Hughes live stream on Main Event on Kayo. The date is Sunday, July 23. The start time is scheduled for 12 pm AEST / 10 am AWST. The PPV price is $39.95.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 1 pm AEST / 11 am AWST.

How to watch George Kambosos Jr vs Maxi Hughes in other countries

Boxing fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Kambosos vs Hughes from practically anywhere.

The respective date and start time varies by location.

Kambosos vs Hughes undercard

Among the bouts featured on Kambosos vs Hughes undercard, Giovani Santillan (30-0, 16 KOs) of San Diego, California faces Erick Bone (27-6, 14 KOs) of Portoviejo, Ecuador in a 10-rounder at welterweight. As well, Washington, DC-born Troy Isley (9-0, 4 KOs) takes on Antonio Todd (14-8, 8 KOs) of Atlanta, Georgia in an eight-rounder at middleweight.

Among the eight-round heavyweight undercard bouts, Amron Sands (12-2, 9 KOs) of Orlando, Florida by way of Nassau, Bahamas meets Hemi Ahio (20-1, 15 KOs) of Auckland, New Zealand. Plus, Roney Hines (12-0-1, 8 KOs) of Cleveland, Ohio goes up against Michael Pirotton (7-0, 3 KOs) of Liege, Belgium.

In addition, Stephan Shaw (18-1, 13 KOs) of Saint Louis, Missouri duels Bendigo, Victoria-born, Brisbane, Queensland based Joseph Goodall (9-1-1, 8 KOs) of Australia. Rounding out the action, Las Vegas-based Jeremiah Milton (9-0, 6 KOs) of Tulsa, Oklahoma fights Willie Harvey (4-2-2, 3 KOs) of Newark, New Jersey.

Kambosos vs Hughes fight card

The current Kambosos vs Hughes fight card looks as the following:

Main card

George Kambosos Jr vs. Maxi Hughes, 12 rounds, lightweight – IBF lightweight title eliminator

Keyshawn Davis vs. Francesco Patera, 10 rounds, lightweight

Undercard