MF & DAZN X Series returns with the eighth edition taking place at Nashville Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, TN on Saturday, July 22. The fight card features a series of boxing bouts headlined by the Survivor Tag match. Several tickets for the event are still currently available for purchase.

The date when MF & DAZN X Series 008 airs live in the UK and Australia is Sunday, July 23.

The Survivor Tag match features Nicholai Perrett aka “NichLMAO” and Swarmz up against B Dave and Ryan Johnston. The contest is scheduled for four rounds at super middleweight.

Also on the card, Anthony Taylor faces Paul Bamba in a four-rounder at cruiserweight and Alan Belcher takes on Hasim Rahman Jr in a four-rounder at heavyweight. As well, Deen The Great and Lil Cracra square off against OJ Rose and Kimbo Slice Jr. in a four-round lightweight Tag Team match. In addition, Brandon Herrera meets Aaron Travis aka “Ac7ionMan” in a four-rounder at cruiserweight.

Among the prelims, Unbaer battles Corn in a four-rounder at welterweight, David Bonfadini aka “The Magic Crasher” duels Jack Grady in a four-rounder at cruiserweight and Alex Stein fights Mo Deen also in a four-rounder at cruiserweight. Rounding out the card, Ty Tomlin and Abdel Sauceda go head to head in an eight-rounder at lightweight.

MF & DAZN X Series 008: Survivor Tag tickets

MF & DAZN X Series 008: Survivor Tag tickets to witness all the action on Saturday, July 22 at Nashville Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, TN are on sale.

MF & DAZN X Series 008 tickets can be purchased through TicketNetwork and TicketSmarter.

How to watch MF & DAZN X Series 008: Survivor Tag in the United States

Boxing fans in the United States can watch MF & DAZN X Series 008: Survivor Tag live stream on DAZN. The date is Saturday, July 22. The start time is scheduled for 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT.

The main event is expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 11 pm ET / 8 pm PT.

How to watch MF & DAZN X Series 008: Survivor Tag in UK & Australia

Boxing fans in the UK and Australia can watch MF & DAZN X Series 008: Survivor Tag live stream on DAZN. The date is Sunday, July 23. The start time is scheduled for 12 am BST and 9 am AEST, respectively.

The main event is expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 4 am BST / 1 pm AEST.

MF & DAZN X Series 008: Survivor Tag fight card

The current MF & DAZN X Series 008 fight card can be found below.

Main card

Nicholai Perrett “NichLMAO” and Swarmz vs. B Dave and Ryan Johnston, 4 rounds, super middleweight – Survivor tag match

Anthony Taylor vs. Paul Bamba, 4 rounds, cruiserweight

Alan Belcher vs. Hasim Rahman Jr, 4 rounds, heavyweight

Deen The Great and Lil Cracra vs. OJ Rose and Kimbo Slice Jr., 4 rounds, lightweight – Tag team match

Brandon Herrera vs. Aaron Travis “Ac7ionMan”, 4 rounds, cruiserweight

Prelims