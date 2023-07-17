MF & DAZN X Series returns with the eighth edition taking place at Nashville Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, TN on Saturday, July 22. The fight card features a series of boxing bouts headlined by the Survivor Tag match. Several tickets for the event are still currently available for purchase.
The date when MF & DAZN X Series 008 airs live in the UK and Australia is Sunday, July 23.
The Survivor Tag match features Nicholai Perrett aka “NichLMAO” and Swarmz up against B Dave and Ryan Johnston. The contest is scheduled for four rounds at super middleweight.
Also on the card, Anthony Taylor faces Paul Bamba in a four-rounder at cruiserweight and Alan Belcher takes on Hasim Rahman Jr in a four-rounder at heavyweight. As well, Deen The Great and Lil Cracra square off against OJ Rose and Kimbo Slice Jr. in a four-round lightweight Tag Team match. In addition, Brandon Herrera meets Aaron Travis aka “Ac7ionMan” in a four-rounder at cruiserweight.
Among the prelims, Unbaer battles Corn in a four-rounder at welterweight, David Bonfadini aka “The Magic Crasher” duels Jack Grady in a four-rounder at cruiserweight and Alex Stein fights Mo Deen also in a four-rounder at cruiserweight. Rounding out the card, Ty Tomlin and Abdel Sauceda go head to head in an eight-rounder at lightweight.
MF & DAZN X Series 008: Survivor Tag tickets
MF & DAZN X Series 008: Survivor Tag tickets to witness all the action on Saturday, July 22 at Nashville Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, TN are on sale.
MF & DAZN X Series 008 tickets can be purchased through TicketNetwork and TicketSmarter.
How to watch MF & DAZN X Series 008: Survivor Tag in the United States
Boxing fans in the United States can watch MF & DAZN X Series 008: Survivor Tag live stream on DAZN. The date is Saturday, July 22. The start time is scheduled for 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT.
The main event is expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 11 pm ET / 8 pm PT.
How to watch MF & DAZN X Series 008: Survivor Tag in UK & Australia
Boxing fans in the UK and Australia can watch MF & DAZN X Series 008: Survivor Tag live stream on DAZN. The date is Sunday, July 23. The start time is scheduled for 12 am BST and 9 am AEST, respectively.
The main event is expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 4 am BST / 1 pm AEST.
MF & DAZN X Series 008: Survivor Tag fight card
The current MF & DAZN X Series 008 fight card can be found below.
Main card
- Nicholai Perrett “NichLMAO” and Swarmz vs. B Dave and Ryan Johnston, 4 rounds, super middleweight – Survivor tag match
- Anthony Taylor vs. Paul Bamba, 4 rounds, cruiserweight
- Alan Belcher vs. Hasim Rahman Jr, 4 rounds, heavyweight
- Deen The Great and Lil Cracra vs. OJ Rose and Kimbo Slice Jr., 4 rounds, lightweight – Tag team match
- Brandon Herrera vs. Aaron Travis “Ac7ionMan”, 4 rounds, cruiserweight
Prelims
- Unbaer vs. Corn, 4 rounds, welterweight
- David Bonfadini “The Magic Crasher” vs. Jack Grady, 4 rounds, cruiserweight
- Alex Stein vs. Mo Deen, 4 rounds, cruiserweight
- Ty Tomlin vs. Abdel Sauceda, 8 rounds, lightweight