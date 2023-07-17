Spence vs Crawford: All Access 2 – Full Episode

Errol Spence Jr and Terence Crawford square off in a highly anticipated clash at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, July 29. The pair battles it out for the first in history undisputed welterweight title. Boxing fans in the United States can watch the fight live on Showtime PPV.

In Australia, Spence vs Crawford airs on Sunday, July 30 live on Main Event on Kayo.

All Access: Spence vs Crawford goes behind the scenes with the undefeated champions as they prepare for their long-awaited showdown.

Undefeated 33-year-old Long Island, New York native Errol Spence Jr (28-0, 22 KOs) brings to the ring his unified WBC, WBA and IBF belts.

Unbeaten 35-year-old former undisputed super lightweight champion Terence Crawford (39-0, 30 KOs) of Omaha, Nebraska is a long reigning WBO king.