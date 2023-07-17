The Ultimate Fighting Championship makes its second visit to London for 2023 on Saturday, July 22 with UFC Fight Night card taking place at The O2 Arena. The main event live on ESPN+ is a five-round heavyweight battle between Tom Aspinall and Marcin Tybura. Several tickets for the event are still currently available for purchase.

No. 5-ranked contender Tom Aspinall (12-3) steps inside the Octagon for the first time since July 2022 when he suffered the defeat via first-round TKO due to injury against Curtis Blaydes. Before that, Manchester’s 30-year-old recorded eight straight victories, including the first-round submission of Alexander Volkov and the first-round TKO against Sergey Spivak.

No. 10-ranked contender Marcin Tybura (24-7) was in action in February in Las Vegas, where he scored a unanimous decision against Blagoy Ivanov and secured his second win in a row. Prior to that, the 37-year-old native of Uniejow, Poland took a majority decision against Alexander Romanov.

The co-main event is a women’s flyweight bout between Molly McCann of England and

Julija Stoliarenko of Lithuania. Liverpool’s 33-year-old McCann (13-5) is looking to rebound from the defeat via first-round submission against Erin Blanchfield. Kaunas-born 30-year-old Stoliarenko (10-8-2) lost her previous bout last October via first-round TKO against Chelsea Chandler.

Also on the main card, Nathaniel Wood (19-5) of England faces off Andre Fili (22-9) of the United States at featherweight, Paul Craig (16-6-1) of Scotland takes on Andre Muniz (23-5) of Brazil at middleweight and Jai Herbert (12-4-1) of England meets Fares Ziam (13-4) of France at lightweight. In addition, unbeaten Lerone Murphy (12-0-1) of England goes up against Josh Culibao (11-1-1) of Australia at featherweight.

On the top of prelims, Davey Grant (15-6) of England and undefeated Daniel Marcos (14-0) of Peru square off at bantamweight. Among other bouts, Danny Roberts (18-7) of England battles Jonny Parsons (8-2) of the United States at welterweight, Marc Diakiese (16-6) of England duels Joel Alvarez (19-3) of Spain at lightweight and Mick Parkin (6-0) of England fights Jamal Pogues (10-3) of the United States at heavyweight.

Plus, Makhmud Muradov (25-8) of Uzbekistan battles it out against Bryan Barberena (18-10) of the United States at middleweight, Ketlen Vieira (13-3) of Brazil takes on Pannie Kianzad (17-6) of Sweden at women’s bantamweight and Chris Duncan (10-1) of Scotland faces Yanal Ashmouz (7-0) of Israel at lightweight. As well, Shauna Bannon (5-0) of Ireland meets Bruna Brasil (8-3-1) of Brazil and women’s strawweight and Jafel Filho (14-3) of Brazil takes on Daniel Barez (16-5) of Spain at flyweight.

UFC London 2023 tickets

UFC London: Aspinall vs Tybura tickets to witness all the action at The O2 Arena in London, England on Saturday, July 22 are on sale.

UFC London 2023 tickets can be purchased through TicketNetwork and TicketSmarter.

UFC London 2023 fight card

Main card

Tom Aspinall vs. Marcin Tybura

Molly McCann vs. Julija Stoliarenko

Nathaniel Wood vs. Andre Fili

Paul Craig vs. Andre Muniz

Jai Herbert vs. Fares Ziam

Lerone Murphy vs. Joshua Culibao

Preliminary card

Davey Grant vs. Daniel Marcos

Danny Roberts vs. Jonny Parsons

Marc Diakiese vs. Joel Alvarez

Michael Parkin vs. Jamal Pogues

Makhmud Muradov vs. Bryan Barberena

Ketlen Vieira vs. Pannie Kianzad

Chris Duncan vs. Yanal Ashmouz

Shauna Bannon vs. Bruna Brasil

Jafel Filho vs. Daniel Barez

In Australia, UFC London: Aspinall vs Tybura airs live on Sunday, July 23.