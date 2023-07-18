Undefeated pound-for-pound greats Errol Spence Jr and Terence Crawford square off in a highly anticipated clash at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, July 29. The winner is set to become the first undisputed welterweight world champion in the four-belt era. Boxing fans in the United States can watch the fight live on Showtime PPV.

In Australia, Spence vs Crawford airs on Sunday, July 30 live on Main Event on Kayo.

Long Island, New York’s undefeated 33-year-old Errol “The Truth” Spence Jr (28-0, 22 KOs) brings to the ring his unified WBC, WBA and IBF welterweight belts. Omaha, Nebraska’s unbeaten 35-year-old former undisputed super lightweight champion Terence “Bud” Crawford (39-0, 30 KOs) of is a long reigning WBO 147-pound king.

The official promotional spot for the historic matchup hit the stream today.

“The promo outlines the historical significance and uncommonness of this 50-50 matchup for welterweight supremacy and highlights the crackling intensity and eagerness of both champions to stand alone atop the division,” reads the press release sent out by Showtime. “The promo offers a fiery sampling of the raw power and sheer hostilities that will be on display on July 29.”