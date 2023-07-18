Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship returns to Miami, Florida on Friday, August 25 with BKFC 49: Slaveski vs Lindsey taking place at Miami Dade Fairgrounds. The fight card features a series of bouts with the welterweight title contested on the night.

The title fight pits No. 1-ranked contender Gorjan Slaveski (5-0) of Merrillville, Indiana by way of Skopje, Macedonia against No. 4 Jake Lindsey (4-0) of Manhattan, Kansas.

“We’re very excited to promote BKFC-49 in Miami, FL headlined by an outstanding welterweight world title clash between these two undefeated top contenders, Gorjan Slaveski and Jake Lindsey,” said David Feldman, President and Founder of BKFC. “Between their nine BKFC fights, only one has gone the distance and we expect fireworks from the start. With the title becoming vacant, these two fighters are truly the most deserving of this opportunity and headline another outstanding South Florida BKFC card.”

Gorjan Slaveski was in action in January in Myrtle Beach, where he stopped Yosdenis Cedeno in the fourth round and won the BKFC welterweight world title eliminator. Last year, “GoGo” fought four times, securing the victories against Evgeny Kurdanov, Dallas Davison, Juston Stills and Ramal Amanov. The 29-year-old, who made his BKFC debut in April 2022, also holds the 8-2 record in pro boxing.

Jake Lindsey last fought in March in London, where KO’d Connor Tierney in Round 5. In 2022, the 37-year-old TKO’d Brandon Girtz and Derrick Findley in the fourth and second round, respectively, following the third-round knockout of Eric Thompson in October 2021 in his BKFC debut. Earlier in his career, “Gypsy” recorded 15-11 in MMA.

In the co-main event, top ranked former interim bantamweight champion Jarod Grant (5-2) of Pembroke Pines, FL goes up against Daniel Alvarez (1-1) of San Diego, CA.

Other bouts featured on the card are expected to be announced shortly.

BKFC 49 fight card

Gorjan Slaveski vs. Jake Lindsey – BKFC welterweight title

Jarod Grant vs. Daniel Alvarez

In the UK and Australia, BKFC 49 Miami: Slaveski vs Lindsey airs live on Saturday, August 26.