George Kambosos Jr makes his ring return against Maxi Hughes in the main event at FireLake Arena in Shawnee, Oklahoma, USA. Former unified and lineal lightweight champion of Sydney, NSW takes on British southpaw in the IBF world title eliminator. The date and time when the fight airs live stream in Australia is Sunday, July 23 at 12 pm AEST. The contest is scheduled for 12 rounds.

30-year-old George Kambosos Jr (20-2, 10 KOs), who the held WBA, IBF and WBO belts, looks to return to winning ways following a pair of losses suffered against current undisputed 135-pound champion Devin Haney. Rossington, Yorkshire’s 33-year-old Maxi Hughes (26-5-2, 5 KOs) of the UK was in action last September when he defeated Kid Galahad and retained his IBO strap.

In the co-main, unbeaten Norfolk, Virginia’s 24-year-old U.S. Olympic silver medalist Keyshawn Davis (8-0, 6 KOs) faces 30-year-old former European champion of Belgium, Francesco Patera (28-3, 10 KOs). The pair squares off in the scheduled for 10 rounds bout at lightweight.

Also on the card a 10-round welterweight battle between undefeated American Giovani Santillan (30-0, 16 KOs) of San Diego, California and Erick Bone (27-6, 14 KOs) of Portoviejo, Ecuador. Plus, unbeaten native of Washington, DC Troy Isley (9-0, 4 KOs) goes up against his fellow-American Antonio Todd (14-8, 8 KOs) of Atlanta, GA in an eight-rounder at middleweight.

In addition, Tulsa, Oklahoma-born, Las Vegas-based Jeremiah Milton (9-0, 6 KOs) meets Willie Harvey (4-2-2, 3 KOs) of Newark, New Jersey in an all-American eight-round clash at heavyweight. As well, American Stephan Shaw (18-1, 13 KOs) of Saint Louis, Missouri and Australian Joseph Goodall (9-1-1, 8 KOs) of Brisbane, Queensland by way of Bendigo, Victoria go head to head also in an eight-rounder at heavyweight. The full fight card can be found below.

George Kambosos Jr vs Maxi Hughes start time in Australia

Boxing fans in Australia can watch George Kambosos Jr vs Maxi Hughes live on Main Event on Kayo. The date is Sunday, July 23. The start time is scheduled for 12 pm AEST. The PPV cost is $39.95. Subscription is not required to purchase this PPV.

George Kambosos Jr vs Maxi Hughes start time in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Hobart and Canberra is scheduled for 12 pm AEST, in Adelaide and Darwin for 11:30 am ACST, and in Perth for 10 am AWST.