Oleksandr Usyk is back in the ring on Saturday, August 26 at Tarczynski Arena Wroclaw in Wroclaw, Poland where he faces Daniel Dubois. The contest pits the unified WBA, WBO and IBF heavyweight champion of Ukraine against WBA mandatory challenger of the UK. The bout takes place two days after the Independence Day of Ukraine, celebrated on August 24. The U.S. broadcast information has been announced today by Top Rank Boxing.

In Australia, Usyk vs Dubois airs live on Sunday, August 27.

Oleksandr Usyk (20-0, 13 KOs) is a two-time Olympian and 2012 gold medalist, who ended his amateur career with a record of 335-15. He turned pro in 2013 and secured the WBO cruiserweight world title in September 2016 by defeating Krzysztof Glowacki. In 2018, he became the undisputed cruiserweight champion in the World Boxing Super Series, claiming the WBC title against Mairis Breidis in January and the WBA and IBF belts from Murat Gassiev in July.

The 36-year-old southpaw defended his undisputed cruiserweight crown with an eighth-round TKO against Tony Bellew in November before moving up to heavyweight with a seventh-round stoppage victory against Chazz Witherspoon in October 2019.

After a decision win over Derek Chisora in October 2020, Usyk defeated unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua to become unified champion the following September and defended the belts in their rematch in August 2022.

Daniel Dubois (19-1, 18 KOs) made his pro boxing debut in April 2017 with a first-round TKO against Marcus Kelly. He went 15-0 with 14 knockouts in his first three years as a pro before suffering his first setback, a 10th-round stoppage loss to Joe Joyce in November 2020.

Since then, Dubois has won four fights in a row, including a fourth-round knockout against unbeaten American contender Trevor Bryan. The 25-year-old is coming off a third-round TKO win against Kevin Lerena in December 2022.

How to watch Oleksandr Usyk vs Daniel Dubois

Boxing fans can watch Oleksandr Usyk vs Daniel Dubois live stream on ESPN+ in the United States. The date is Saturday, August 26. The start time is scheduled for 2 pm ET / 11 am PT.

The date when Oleksandr Usyk vs Daniel Dubois airs live in Australia is Sunday, August 27. The start time is scheduled for 4 am AEST / 2 am AWST. Broadcast information is yet to be confirmed.

The bouts featured on Usyk vs Dubois undercard are expected to be announced shortly.