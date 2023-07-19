Terence Crawford media workout ahead of Errol Spence Jr clash

Terence Crawford goes up against Errol Spence Jr at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, July 29. The pair battles it out for the undisputed welterweight title live on Showtime PPV. Ahead of the event, “Bud” hosts a media workout.

In Australia, Spence vs Crawford airs on Sunday, July 30 live on Main Event on Kayo.

Unbeaten 35-year-old Terence Crawford (39-0, 30 KOs) of Omaha, Nebraska is a long reigning WBO welterweight champion and former undisputed super lightweight king.

Undefeated 33-year-old Errol Spence Jr (28-0, 22 KOs) of Long Island, New York is a unified 147-pound champion, holding the WBC, WBA and IBF belts.

The pair squares off in a historic clash that is set to crown the first undisputed welterweight champion in the four belt era.