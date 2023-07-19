UFC Fight Night: Aspinall vs. Tybura airs live from The O2 Arena in London, England on Saturday, July 22.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, July 23.

In the five-round main event, No. 5-ranked heavyweight contender Tom Aspinall (12-3) of England takes on No. 10-ranked contender Marcin Tybura (24-7) of Poland. In the co-main event, Molly McCann (13-5) of England faces off Julija Stoliarenko (10-8-2) of Lithuania at women’s flyweight.

Also on the card, Nathaniel Wood (19-5) of England and Andre Fili (22-9) of the United States battle it out at featherweight. As well, Paul Craig (16-6-1) of Scotland and Andre Muniz (23-5) of Brazil square off at middleweight. Plus, Jai Herbert (12-4-1) of England goes up against Fares Ziam (13-4) of France at lightweight. In addition, Lerone Murphy (12-0-1) of England and Josh Culibao (11-1-1) of Australia go head to head at featherweight. The full lineup can be found below.

UFC London: Aspinall vs Tybura start time in USA

MMA fans in the United States can watch UFC London: Aspinall vs Tybura live stream on ESPN+. The date is Saturday, July 22. The main card start time is scheduled for 3 pm ET / 12 pm PT. The preliminary card begins at 12 pm ET / 9 am PT.

UFC London: Aspinall vs Tybura start time in Australia

MMA fans in Australia can watch UFC London: Aspinall vs Tybura live stream on UFC Fight Pass. The date is Sunday, July 23. The main card start time is scheduled for 5 am AEST. The preliminary card begins at 2 am AEST.

MMA fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream UFC London: Aspinall vs Tybura from practically anywhere.

UFC London: Aspinall vs Tybura fight card

The full UFC London: Aspinall vs Tybura fight card looks as the following:

Main card

Tom Aspinall vs. Marcin Tybura

Molly McCann vs. Julija Stoliarenko

Nathaniel Wood vs. Andre Fili

Paul Craig vs. Andre Muniz

Jai Herbert vs. Fares Ziam

Lerone Murphy vs. Joshua Culibao

Preliminary card