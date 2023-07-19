UFC Fight Night: Aspinall vs. Tybura airs live from The O2 Arena in London, England on Saturday, July 22.
In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, July 23.
In the five-round main event, No. 5-ranked heavyweight contender Tom Aspinall (12-3) of England takes on No. 10-ranked contender Marcin Tybura (24-7) of Poland. In the co-main event, Molly McCann (13-5) of England faces off Julija Stoliarenko (10-8-2) of Lithuania at women’s flyweight.
Also on the card, Nathaniel Wood (19-5) of England and Andre Fili (22-9) of the United States battle it out at featherweight. As well, Paul Craig (16-6-1) of Scotland and Andre Muniz (23-5) of Brazil square off at middleweight. Plus, Jai Herbert (12-4-1) of England goes up against Fares Ziam (13-4) of France at lightweight. In addition, Lerone Murphy (12-0-1) of England and Josh Culibao (11-1-1) of Australia go head to head at featherweight. The full lineup can be found below.
UFC London: Aspinall vs Tybura start time in USA
MMA fans in the United States can watch UFC London: Aspinall vs Tybura live stream on ESPN+. The date is Saturday, July 22. The main card start time is scheduled for 3 pm ET / 12 pm PT. The preliminary card begins at 12 pm ET / 9 am PT.
UFC London: Aspinall vs Tybura start time in Australia
MMA fans in Australia can watch UFC London: Aspinall vs Tybura live stream on UFC Fight Pass. The date is Sunday, July 23. The main card start time is scheduled for 5 am AEST. The preliminary card begins at 2 am AEST.
MMA fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream UFC London: Aspinall vs Tybura from practically anywhere.
UFC London: Aspinall vs Tybura fight card
The full UFC London: Aspinall vs Tybura fight card looks as the following:
Main card
- Tom Aspinall vs. Marcin Tybura
- Molly McCann vs. Julija Stoliarenko
- Nathaniel Wood vs. Andre Fili
- Paul Craig vs. Andre Muniz
- Jai Herbert vs. Fares Ziam
- Lerone Murphy vs. Joshua Culibao
Preliminary card
- Davey Grant vs. Daniel Marcos
- Danny Roberts vs. Jonny Parsons
- Marc Diakiese vs. Joel Alvarez
- Michael Parkin vs. Jamal Pogues
- Makhmud Muradov vs. Bryan Barberena
- Ketlen Vieira vs. Pannie Kianzad
- Chris Duncan vs. Yanal Ashmouz
- Shauna Bannon vs. Bruna Brasil
- Jafel Filho vs. Daniel Barez