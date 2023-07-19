Subscribe
HomeUFC

UFC London start time, how to watch, live stream, Aspinall vs Tybura

UFC Fight Night: Aspinall vs Tybura

MMANewsUFC
Newswire

UFC Fight Night: Aspinall vs. Tybura airs live from The O2 Arena in London, England on Saturday, July 22.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, July 23.

In the five-round main event, No. 5-ranked heavyweight contender Tom Aspinall (12-3) of England takes on No. 10-ranked contender Marcin Tybura (24-7) of Poland. In the co-main event, Molly McCann (13-5) of England faces off Julija Stoliarenko (10-8-2) of Lithuania at women’s flyweight.

Also on the card, Nathaniel Wood (19-5) of England and Andre Fili (22-9) of the United States battle it out at featherweight. As well, Paul Craig (16-6-1) of Scotland and Andre Muniz (23-5) of Brazil square off at middleweight. Plus, Jai Herbert (12-4-1) of England goes up against Fares Ziam (13-4) of France at lightweight. In addition, Lerone Murphy (12-0-1) of England and Josh Culibao (11-1-1) of Australia go head to head at featherweight. The full lineup can be found below.

UFC London: Aspinall vs Tybura start time in USA

MMA fans in the United States can watch UFC London: Aspinall vs Tybura live stream on ESPN+. The date is Saturday, July 22. The main card start time is scheduled for 3 pm ET / 12 pm PT. The preliminary card begins at 12 pm ET / 9 am PT.

Sign up for ESPN+

UFC London: Aspinall vs Tybura start time in Australia

MMA fans in Australia can watch UFC London: Aspinall vs Tybura live stream on UFC Fight Pass. The date is Sunday, July 23. The main card start time is scheduled for 5 am AEST. The preliminary card begins at 2 am AEST.

MMA fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream UFC London: Aspinall vs Tybura from practically anywhere.

Stream with VPN

UFC London: Aspinall vs Tybura fight card

The full UFC London: Aspinall vs Tybura fight card looks as the following:

Main card

  • Tom Aspinall vs. Marcin Tybura
  • Molly McCann vs. Julija Stoliarenko
  • Nathaniel Wood vs. Andre Fili
  • Paul Craig vs. Andre Muniz
  • Jai Herbert vs. Fares Ziam
  • Lerone Murphy vs. Joshua Culibao

Preliminary card

  • Davey Grant vs. Daniel Marcos
  • Danny Roberts vs. Jonny Parsons
  • Marc Diakiese vs. Joel Alvarez
  • Michael Parkin vs. Jamal Pogues
  • Makhmud Muradov vs. Bryan Barberena
  • Ketlen Vieira vs. Pannie Kianzad
  • Chris Duncan vs. Yanal Ashmouz
  • Shauna Bannon vs. Bruna Brasil
  • Jafel Filho vs. Daniel Barez

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming, pay-per-view, ticketing or VPN platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Comments

Related Posts

Latest News

Load more
Stream George Kambosos Jr vs Maxi Hughes live on Kayo in Australia

Upcoming Events

Upcoming Events

Events

View all
Stream Errol Spence Jr vs Terence Crawford live on Kayo in Australia

Leave a Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Get the Disney Bundle - The ultimate streaming trio
Stream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original Shows
Watch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite Devices
Live & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Paramount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live News
Kayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-Demand

Got a tip?

We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.

Send a tip

Newsletter

Get top stories directly in your inbox.

© 2023 Fightmag, ISSN 2652-5097.