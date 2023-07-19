Subscribe
Untold returns with Vol 3 on Netflix featuring Jake Paul & more – Official Trailer

Untold Vol 3 four-week summer event premiers August 1

Untold docuseries returns with Vol 3 featuring Jake Paul, Johnny Manziel, Victor Conte, and Tim Tebow & The Florida Gators. The four-week summer event premieres on August 1 on Netflix.

Untold Vol 3 official trailer hit the stream today.

The first episode, titled “Untold: Jake Paul the Problem Child”, goes behind the scenes with the social media sensation turned pro boxer, who’s been making headlines in the world of “The Sweet Science” for quite sometime now.

The episode premieres just ahead of Jake Paul’s next fight against former UFC star Nate Diaz in Dallas, TX on Saturday, August 5.

Untold Vol 3 Episodes

The full list of episodes looks as the following:

  • August 1 – Untold: Jake Paul the Problem Child
  • August 8 – Untold: Johnny Football
  • August 15 – Untold: Hall of Shame
  • August 22 – Untold: Swamp Kings

Untold Vol 3’s executive producers are Chapman Way, Maclain Way; Ben Silverman, Howard T. Owens, and Isabel San Vargas for Propagate; Ryan Duffy, Doug Banker, Mike Seander; Louise Norman and Tom Sheahan for RAW. The directors are Andrew Renzi, Ryan Duffy, Bryan Storkel, Katharine English.

