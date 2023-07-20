Chris Eubank Jr and Liam Smith square off in the rematch at AO Arena in Manchester, England on Saturday, September 2. The new fight date has been made official today. The middleweight bout airs live on Sky Sports Box Office in the UK. International broadcast information is yet to be confirmed.

Their first fight was held in January at the same venue. Smith came out victorious via fourth-round TKO, securing a pair of knockdowns along the way. Eubank Jr activated the contracted rematch clause.

“With a prior date having been postponed due to Smith suffering a minor injury in training camp, the simmering rivalry has reached new heights with each passing month and is set to reach boiling point on September 2nd,” reads the press release sent out by Boxxer.

Liverpool’s 34-year-old Liam Smith (33-3-1, 20 KOs) is a former WBO light middleweight champion. Chris Eubank Jr (32-3-0, 23 KOs) of Hove, East Sussex twice held the WBA interim middleweight belt.

“I’m glad that the date is set now and we can look forward to getting rid of this itch that needs scratching. I’m fully healed up now, injury-free, and I’m looking forward to finishing Chris Eubank Jr’s career on September 2nd,” said Smith.

“No more excuses, no more postponements. Smith can’t run forever. September 2 is the day of my revenge,” said Eubank Jr.

The list of bouts featured on Smith vs Eubank 2 undercard is expected to be announced shortly.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, September 3.